Cameron Boozer Becomes 1st Player in Columbus' Program History to Surpass 2,000 Points
For the first time in Columbus (Florida) storied boys basketball program history, a player has surpassed the 2,000-point plateau.
Duke commitment Cameron Boozer became the first Explorer to score 2,000 or more points in a basketball career at the school, in a post by the school on Thursday evening.
Along with pulling off the feat, Boozer was gifted a special pair of Air Jordan sneakers to commomerate the monumental record.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi