Cameron Boozer Becomes 1st Player in Columbus' Program History to Surpass 2,000 Points

Boozer was gifted a special pair of Air Jordan sneakers to commomerate the monumental feat

` scores during a game Great Crossing during the City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Arena on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time in Columbus (Florida) storied boys basketball program history, a player has surpassed the 2,000-point plateau.

Duke commitment Cameron Boozer became the first Explorer to score 2,000 or more points in a basketball career at the school, in a post by the school on Thursday evening.

Along with pulling off the feat, Boozer was gifted a special pair of Air Jordan sneakers to commomerate the monumental record.

Andy Villamarzo
