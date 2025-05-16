Cardinal Mooney (Florida) football looking to take next step as a state power
SARASOTA, FLORIDA- When you take a look at how the area of the 941 has developed regarding high school football programs, the Cardinal Mooney Cougars have to be in the conversation as a team on the rise.
Just a couple years removed from winning it all in the FHSAA Class 1S state championship up in Tallahassee, all the feel good from that in between the over 50 years since the program's first state crown has the Cougars itching for another one.
That would involve testing themselves to the highest degree and the Cougars are not shying away from competition whatsoever, as they will be taking on St. Thomas Aquinas in a preseason kickoff classic before heading into the 2025 campaign.
"I think we're a really talented team and it takes a little bit of time for us to gel," Cardinal Mooney head coach Jared Clark said. "I think we have a chance to be really good. We just have to come together as a team."
Cardinal Mooney, St. Thomas Aquinas to square off in a 2025 preseason kickoff classic
The levels that the Cardinal Mooney is looking towards getting back to is at the pedestal of winning it all at a state championship in December, but to do so the Cougars will challenge themselves a little bit more this fall.
Looking a little closer at the regular season schedule for the Cougars and the first few games tell you all you need to know when it comes to the difficulties. Cardinal Mooney wants to play the best and it doesn't matter where the teams actually come from.
Cardinal Mooney, which finished as a Class 2A state semifinalist in 2024, will kick the season off against an improved True North Classical group before facing Colorado Class 5A state champion Cherry Creek over in Orlando.
Then follows a home game against an always good Rockledge bunch before taking on 2023 Class 2M state champ Berkeley Prep before taking on Bishop Verot and Clearwater Central Catholic, who has reached the Class 1M/1A state title game the last four years and is renewing an old rivalry with Cardinal Mooney.
Outside of a couple must-have district games on the Cougars' slate, Cardinal Mooney is testing themselves in order to make a serious run at the Class 2A title. You also have to have the talent to do so and that's something else they certainly have plenty of.
"This year, it's been very difficult to find opponents," Clark said. "I think our schedule is going to be a tough one. St. Thomas Aquinas, CCC, Bishop Verot, Berkeley Prep, Cherry Creek, so we're going to have enough teams to challenge and sharpen us for another playoff run."
Take for instance 4-star 2026 defensive lineman Elijah Golden, who has his pick of the litter when it comes to collegiate offers from all over the country. Golden, who racked up 61 tackles, 29 for a loss and 10 sacks last season, leads a very experienced defense that returns a handful of starters.
Among other notables along the defensive front seven are 2026 defensive edge Bryce Fulda, who recently received offers from Central Michigan, Howard and Sacramento State, '26 LB/EDGE Zackery Samuel Jr. and defensive back Macaiden Brown, who just notched overtures from Dartmouth and Navy, respectively.
The offense is loaded with talent at the skill position, starting with 2027 running back Connail Jackson, who rushed for over 1,600 yards as a sophomore in '24 and just got offers from Auburn, Louisville and Virginia Tech. Another player that's seen his stock start to grow is '26 wide receiver Kymistrii Young, who just got offers from Howard and Sacramento State.
What will be interesting to watch in next week's spring jamboree on May 22nd between Cardinal Mooney, Clearwater and Mitchell is the quarterback room of Devin Mignery and '27 Davin Davidson.
Mignery was one of the team's signal callers when Cardinal Mooney won it all in 2023 and was the team's starter last fall, throwing for 1,637 yards and 22 touchdowns. Heading into his senior season, Mignery will remain a key cog in the offense, but right behind him is the impressive 6-foot-6, 210-pound Davidson, who was offered by Howard and Sacramento State earlier this week.
With the experienced coaching staff that has managed playing two quarterbacks before, it could be an option if the team looks to utilize the two talented passers come the 2025 season.
"It makes it fun for the offensive coordinator," Clark added. "You got guys that can hurt you and teams got to play everybody. We have a couple running backs that are really special. We've got two quarterbacks that can play the position. We have four, five and maybe even six guys that can hurt you at wideout. It makes it fun calling plays."
To get where they would like to get to, the Cougars with a treacherous regular season schedule combined with an abudance of talent at all the right positions, look to not just make some noise this spring and summer.
Cardinal Mooney is taking aim at being back on top and it starts with the spring and translates into the summer, fall.
Vote: Which Florida team has the toughest 2025 high school football schedule?
2025 CARDINAL MOONEY COUGARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. True North Academy
Aug. 29: at Cherry Creek (Colorado) in Orlando, Florida
Sep. 5: vs. Rockledge
Sep. 12: at Berkeley Prep
Sep. 26: at Bishop Verot
Oct. 3: at Clearwater Central Catholic
Oct. 10: vs. St. Petersburg Lakewood
Oct. 17: vs. Smart En Academy
Oct. 24: at Tarpon Springs
Oct. 31: vs. Specialty Fit Academy
Florida high school football: Cardinal Mooney announces 2025 schedule
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi