Florida high school football: Cardinal Mooney announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
The 2-time state champion Cardinal Mooney Cougars (1972, 2023) announced on Friday morning the following slate of games for 2025. The Cougars will play a 10-game schedule, including three notable contests in a long awaited matchup against old time rival Clearwater Central Catholic, Bishop Verot and Cherry Creek of Colorado, which will be played in Orlando.
Among other teams on the Cougars' schedule are 2023 Class 2M state champion Berkeley Prep, St. Petersburg Lakewood, Smart En Academy, Specialty Fit Academy, Rockledge, True North Academy and on the road against Tarpon Springs.
Before the season starts, the Cougars will hit the road and head over to Fort Lauderdale to take on the 16-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders.
Cardinal Mooney, St. Thomas Aquinas to square off in a 2025 preseason kickoff classic
Cardinal Mooney has recently been one of the top teams out of South Suncoast region of Florida and figure to once again be one of the 941's best, returning talent like 2026 4-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden and starting quarterback Devin Mignery.
Below is the Cougars' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.
2025 CARDINAL MOONEY COUGARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at St. Thomas Aquinas (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. True North Academy
Aug. 29: at Cherry Creek (Colorado) in Orlando, Florida
Sep. 5: vs. Rockledge
Sep. 12: at Berkeley Prep
Sep. 26: at Bishop Verot
Oct. 3: at Clearwater Central Catholic
Oct. 10: vs. St. Petersburg Lakewood
Oct. 17: vs. Smart En Academy
Oct. 24: at Tarpon Springs
Oct. 31: vs. Specialty Fit Academy
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi