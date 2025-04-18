High School

Florida high school football: Cardinal Mooney announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Cougars' schedule are teams like Clearwater Central Catholic, Bishop Verot and Cherry Creek of Colorado

Andy Villamarzo

Cardinal Mooney won its first state title since 1972, defeating Trinity Catholic 31-27
Cardinal Mooney won its first state title since 1972, defeating Trinity Catholic 31-27 / Matt Christopher

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

The 2-time state champion Cardinal Mooney Cougars (1972, 2023) announced on Friday morning the following slate of games for 2025. The Cougars will play a 10-game schedule, including three notable contests in a long awaited matchup against old time rival Clearwater Central Catholic, Bishop Verot and Cherry Creek of Colorado, which will be played in Orlando.

Among other teams on the Cougars' schedule are 2023 Class 2M state champion Berkeley Prep, St. Petersburg Lakewood, Smart En Academy, Specialty Fit Academy, Rockledge, True North Academy and on the road against Tarpon Springs.

Before the season starts, the Cougars will hit the road and head over to Fort Lauderdale to take on the 16-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders.

Cardinal Mooney, St. Thomas Aquinas to square off in a 2025 preseason kickoff classic

Cardinal Mooney has recently been one of the top teams out of South Suncoast region of Florida and figure to once again be one of the 941's best, returning talent like 2026 4-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden and starting quarterback Devin Mignery.

Below is the Cougars' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.

2025 CARDINAL MOONEY COUGARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at St. Thomas Aquinas (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. True North Academy

Aug. 29: at Cherry Creek (Colorado) in Orlando, Florida

Sep. 5: vs. Rockledge

Sep. 12: at Berkeley Prep

Sep. 26: at Bishop Verot

Oct. 3: at Clearwater Central Catholic

Oct. 10: vs. St. Petersburg Lakewood

Oct. 17: vs. Smart En Academy

Oct. 24: at Tarpon Springs

Oct. 31: vs. Specialty Fit Academy

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida