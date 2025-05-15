Vote: Which Florida team has the toughest 2025 high school football schedule?
We've been rolling out any and every Florida high school football schedule we have laid eyes on and see plenty that stand out as the spring practices wind down.
Question is, who has the toughest regular season slate of games when it comes to teams out of the Sunshine State?
We went ahead and plucked out the 20 toughest schedules that have been publicly released thus far and present them to you and let you decide: Who out of Florida has got the toughest schedule in 2025?
Voting ends Friday, July 4 at 11:59 PM ET
Here are the nominations:
BISHOP MOORE HORNETS
Aug. 15: vs. Edgewater (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Oviedo
Aug. 29: at Orlando Christian Prep
Sep. 5: at Bartow
Sep. 12: vs. Mount Dora
Sep. 19: at Melbourne Central Catholic
Sep. 26: vs. Tampa Catholic
Oct. 10: at Eustis
Oct. 17: at Tavares
Oct. 24: vs. Delray Beach Atlantic
Oct. 31: vs. Lake Mary
BISHOP VEROT VIKINGS
Aug. 15: vs. St. John Neumann (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Jesuit
Aug. 29: vs. True North Classical
Sep. 5: vs. Venice
Sep. 19: vs. Homestead
Sep. 26: vs. Cardinal Mooney
Oct. 3: vs. Oasis
Oct. 10: at Glades Central
Oct. 17: at Gulf Coast
Oct. 24: vs. Cardinal Newman
Oct. 30: at Miami Palmetto
THE BOLLES SCHOOL BULLDOGS
Aug. 15: at Creekside (preseason)
Aug. 21: at Monarch (Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase)
Aug. 29: vs. Trinity Christian Academy
Sep. 5: vs. St. Augustine
Sep. 12: at Bishop Kenny
Sep. 19: at Oakleaf
Sep. 26: at Baldwin
Oct. 3: at Columbia
Oct. 10: vs. Andrew Jackson
Oct. 16: vs. Riverside
Oct. 24: vs. Wolfson
BRADFORD TORNADOES
Aug. 15: at Cocoa (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Baker County
Aug. 29: at Dunnellon
Sep. 5: at South Sumter
Sep. 12: at Mandarin
Sep. 19: vs. Appling County (Georgia)
Sep. 26: at Keystone Heights
Oct. 3: at Palatka
Oct. 10: vs. Newberry
Oct. 17: vs. Leon
Oct. 24: vs. Alachua Santa Fe
CHAMINADE-MADONNA LIONS
Aug. 14: at West Boca Raton (preseason)
Aug. 23: vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland) @ Broward County Classic High School Showcase
Aug. 29: at McArthur
Sep. 5: at Plantation American Heritage
Sep. 12: at Miami Edison
Sep. 26: vs. Western
Oct. 3: vs. Monarch
Oct. 10: vs. Blanche Ely
Oct. 17: vs. Avant Garde
Oct. 24: at Cardinal Gibbons
Oct. 31: at St. Thomas Aquinas
CLEARWATER CENTRAL CATHOLIC MARAUDERS
Aug. 15: at Armwood
Aug. 22: at Berkeley Prep
Aug. 29: at Sebring
Sep. 5: vs. Tampa Catholic
Sep. 12: at Clearwater
Sep. 19: vs. Gadsden County
Sep. 26: vs. Indian Rocks Christian
Oct. 3: vs. Cardinal Mooney
Oct. 10: at Zephyrhills Christian
Oct. 17: at Venice
Oct. 31: vs. Boca Ciega
COCOA TIGERS
Aug. 15: vs. Bradford (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Merritt Island
Aug. 29: vs. Mainland
Sep. 5: at Vero Beach
Sep. 12: at Heritage
Sep. 19: vs. Eau Gallie
Oct. 3: at Miami Norland
Oct. 10: vs. Apopka
Oct. 17: vs. The Villages
Oct. 24: at Astronaut
Oct. 31: at Rockledge
EDGEWATER FIGHTIN' EAGLES
Aug. 15: at Orlando Bishop Moore (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Wekiva
Aug. 29: vs. NFL Academy
Sep. 5: at Orlando Freedom
Sep. 12: vs. Orlando Jones
Sep. 19: at Apopka
Sep. 26: vs. Lyman
Oct. 3: at Winter Park
Oct. 10: at Winter Springs
Oct. 17: vs. Dr. Phillips
Oct. 30: at Boone
THE FIRST ACADEMY ROYALS
Aug 14: vs. IMG Academy
Aug. 22: vs. Milton (Georgia)
Aug. 29: vs. Phenix City Central (Alabama)
Sep. 5: at Treasure Coast
Sep. 19: at Venice
Oct. 3: at St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
Oct. 17: vs. St. James (Minnesota)
Oct. 24: vs. Hun School (New Jersey)
Oct. 31: at Lakeland
GADSDEN COUNTY JAGUARS
Aug. 15: at Venice (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Tift County (Georgia)
Aug. 29: vs. Godby
Sep. 5: at East St. Louis (Illinois)
Sep. 12: at Coffee (Georgia)
Sep. 19: at Clearwater Central Catholic
Oct. 3: vs. Lincoln
Oct. 10: vs. FSU High
Oct. 17: vs. Zarephath Academy
Oct. 24: at Taylor County
Oct. 31: at Wakulla
LAKELAND DREADNAUGHTS
Aug. 16: vs. Miami Northwestern (preseason jamboree; Neutural site)
Aug. 22: at Auburndale
Aug. 29: at De La Salle (California)
Sep. 5: vs. Lake Mary
Sep. 19: at Miami Booker T. Washington
Sep. 26: at Lake Gibson
Oct. 3: vs. Sumner
Oct. 10: vs. Sebring
Oct. 17: vs. Specialty Fit Academy
Oct. 24: vs. Kathleen
Oct. 31: vs. Orlando The First Academy
LAKE MARY RAMS
Aug. 15: at Oviedo (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Miami Norland
Aug. 29: at Kissimmee Osceola
Sep. 5: at Lakeland
Sep. 19: vs. Dr. Phillips
Sep. 26: vs. Hagerty
Oct. 3: vs. North Miami Beach
Oct. 10: vs. Sanford Seminole
Oct. 17: vs. Evans
Oct. 24: at Lake Brantley
Oct. 31: at Bishop Moore
MANATEE HURRICANES
Aug. 15: at Sarasota Booker (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. St. John Bosco (California)
Aug. 29: vs. Southeast
Sep. 5: at Lowndes
Sep. 12: vs. Buchholz
Sep. 19: vs. IMG Academy White
Sep. 26: at Pinellas Park
Oct. 3: at Columbia
Oct. 17: at Palmetto
Oct. 24: vs. Braden River
Oct. 31: vs. Sarasota Riverview
KISSIMMEE OSCEOLA KOWBOYS
Aug. 15: at Daytona Beach Mainland (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Treasure Coast
Aug. 29: vs. Lake Mary
Sep. 5: at Winter Haven
Sep. 12: vs. St. Cloud
Sep. 19: at Orlando Jones
Sep. 26: at Melbourne
Oct. 10: vs. Viera
Oct. 17: vs. Apopka
Oct. 24: vs. Lake Wales
Oct. 31: at St. Petersburg Lakewood
ORLANDO JONES FIGHTIN' TIGERS
Aug. 16: vs. Sanford Seminole @ Camping World Stadium (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Winter Park
Aug. 29: at Timber Creek
Sep. 5: vs. Evans
Sep. 12: at Edgewater
Sep. 19: vs. Kissimmee Osceola
Sep. 26: vs. Auburndale
Oct. 10: at Lake Wales
Oct. 17: at Wekiva
Oct. 24: vs. Lake Region
Oct. 31: vs. Ocoee
CARDINAL MOONEY COUGARS
Aug. 15: at St. Thomas Aquinas (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. True North Academy
Aug. 29: at Cherry Creek (Colorado) in Orlando, Florida
Sep. 5: vs. Rockledge
Sep. 12: at Berkeley Prep
Sep. 26: at Bishop Verot
Oct. 3: at Clearwater Central Catholic
Oct. 10: vs. St. Petersburg Lakewood
Oct. 17: vs. Smart En Academy
Oct. 24: at Tarpon Springs
Oct. 31: vs. Specialty Fit Academy
MONARCH KNIGHTS
Aug. 15: at Coconut Creek (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Jacksonville Bolles
Aug. 29: at Deerfield Beach
Sep. 5: at Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey)
Sep. 12: at Sanford Seminole
Sep. 19: vs. Fort Lauderdale
Sep. 26: vs. Coral Springs
Oct. 3: at Chaminade-Madonna
Oct. 10: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Oct. 17: at Piper
Oct. 24: vs. Blanche Ely
PLANTATION AMERICAN HERITAGE PATRIOTS
Aug. 15: vs. McArthur (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) @ Broward County Classic High School Showcase
Sep. 5: vs. Chaminade-Madonna
Sep. 12: at Edna Karr (Louisiana)
Sep. 19: vs. Miami Central
Sep. 26: at Plantation
Oct. 3: at Flanagan
Oct. 10: vs. Miami Norland
Oct. 17: at Archbishop McCarthy
Oct. 24: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
SANFORD SEMINOLE SEMINOLES
Aug. 16: vs. Orlando @ Camping World Stadium, 6 p.m. (preseason classic)
Aug. 22: vs. Creekside (Georgia) - Bokey Classic Florida-Georgia
Aug. 29: at Palm Bay Heritage
Sep. 5: vs. Lyman
Sep. 12: vs. Monarch
Sep. 19: at Lake Wales
Sep. 26: vs. Lake Brantley
Oct. 10: at Lake Mary
Oct. 17: vs. Spruce Creek
Oct. 24: vs. Hagerty
Oct. 31: at Sarasota Booker
VENICE INDIANS
Aug. 15: vs. Gadsden County (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Tampa Bay Tech
Aug. 29: at Miami Northwestern
Sep. 5: vs. Bishop Verot
Sep. 12: vs. Port Charlotte
Sep. 19: vs. Orlando The First Academy
Sep. 26: vs. Lehigh
Oct. 3: vs. IMG Academy National
Oct. 10: vs. Sarasota Riverview
Oct. 17: vs. Clearwater Central Catholic
Oct. 24: at Sarasota
