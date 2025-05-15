High School

Vote: Which Florida team has the toughest 2025 high school football schedule?

We present some of the toughest high school football schedules we have seen out of the Sunshine State and ask you who has the toughest slate of games

Andy Villamarzo

Which Florida high school football team has the toughest 2025 schedule?
Which Florida high school football team has the toughest 2025 schedule? / Thomas Bender / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We've been rolling out any and every Florida high school football schedule we have laid eyes on and see plenty that stand out as the spring practices wind down.

Question is, who has the toughest regular season slate of games when it comes to teams out of the Sunshine State?

We went ahead and plucked out the 20 toughest schedules that have been publicly released thus far and present them to you and let you decide: Who out of Florida has got the toughest schedule in 2025?

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.

Voting ends Friday, July 4 at 11:59 PM ET

Here are the nominations:

BISHOP MOORE HORNETS

Aug. 15: vs. Edgewater (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Oviedo

Aug. 29: at Orlando Christian Prep

Sep. 5: at Bartow

Sep. 12: vs. Mount Dora

Sep. 19: at Melbourne Central Catholic

Sep. 26: vs. Tampa Catholic

Oct. 10: at Eustis

Oct. 17: at Tavares

Oct. 24: vs. Delray Beach Atlantic

Oct. 31: vs. Lake Mary

Florida high school football: Orlando Bishop Moore announces 2025 schedule

BISHOP VEROT VIKINGS

Aug. 15: vs. St. John Neumann (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Jesuit

Aug. 29: vs. True North Classical

Sep. 5: vs. Venice

Sep. 19: vs. Homestead

Sep. 26: vs. Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 3: vs. Oasis

Oct. 10: at Glades Central

Oct. 17: at Gulf Coast

Oct. 24: vs. Cardinal Newman

Oct. 30: at Miami Palmetto

Florida high school football: Bishop Verot announces 2025 schedule

THE BOLLES SCHOOL BULLDOGS

Aug. 15: at Creekside (preseason)

Aug. 21: at Monarch (Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase)

Aug. 29: vs. Trinity Christian Academy

Sep. 5: vs. St. Augustine

Sep. 12: at Bishop Kenny

Sep. 19: at Oakleaf

Sep. 26: at Baldwin

Oct. 3: at Columbia

Oct. 10: vs. Andrew Jackson

Oct. 16: vs. Riverside

Oct. 24: vs. Wolfson

Florida high school football: The Bolles School announces 2025 schedule

BRADFORD TORNADOES

Aug. 15: at Cocoa (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Baker County

Aug. 29: at Dunnellon

Sep. 5: at South Sumter

Sep. 12: at Mandarin

Sep. 19: vs. Appling County (Georgia)

Sep. 26: at Keystone Heights

Oct. 3: at Palatka

Oct. 10: vs. Newberry

Oct. 17: vs. Leon

Oct. 24: vs. Alachua Santa Fe

Florida high school football: Bradford announces 2025 schedule

CHAMINADE-MADONNA LIONS

Aug. 14: at West Boca Raton (preseason)

Aug. 23: vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland) @ Broward County Classic High School Showcase

Aug. 29: at McArthur

Sep. 5: at Plantation American Heritage

Sep. 12: at Miami Edison

Sep. 26: vs. Western

Oct. 3: vs. Monarch

Oct. 10: vs. Blanche Ely

Oct. 17: vs. Avant Garde

Oct. 24: at Cardinal Gibbons

Oct. 31: at St. Thomas Aquinas

CLEARWATER CENTRAL CATHOLIC MARAUDERS

Aug. 15: at Armwood

Aug. 22: at Berkeley Prep

Aug. 29: at Sebring

Sep. 5: vs. Tampa Catholic

Sep. 12: at Clearwater

Sep. 19: vs. Gadsden County

Sep. 26: vs. Indian Rocks Christian

Oct. 3: vs. Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 10: at Zephyrhills Christian

Oct. 17: at Venice

Oct. 31: vs. Boca Ciega

Florida high school football: Clearwater Central Catholic announces 2025 schedule

COCOA TIGERS

Aug. 15: vs. Bradford (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Merritt Island

Aug. 29: vs. Mainland

Sep. 5: at Vero Beach

Sep. 12: at Heritage

Sep. 19: vs. Eau Gallie

Oct. 3: at Miami Norland

Oct. 10: vs. Apopka

Oct. 17: vs. The Villages

Oct. 24: at Astronaut

Oct. 31: at Rockledge

Florida high school football: Cocoa announces 2025 schedule

EDGEWATER FIGHTIN' EAGLES

Aug. 15: at Orlando Bishop Moore (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Wekiva

Aug. 29: vs. NFL Academy

Sep. 5: at Orlando Freedom

Sep. 12: vs. Orlando Jones

Sep. 19: at Apopka

Sep. 26: vs. Lyman

Oct. 3: at Winter Park

Oct. 10: at Winter Springs

Oct. 17: vs. Dr. Phillips

Oct. 30: at Boone

Florida high school football: Edgewater announces 2025 schedule

THE FIRST ACADEMY ROYALS

Aug 14: vs. IMG Academy

Aug. 22: vs. Milton (Georgia)

Aug. 29: vs. Phenix City Central (Alabama)

Sep. 5: at Treasure Coast

Sep. 19: at Venice

Oct. 3: at St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

Oct. 17: vs. St. James (Minnesota)

Oct. 24: vs. Hun School (New Jersey)

Oct. 31: at Lakeland

The First Academy (Florida) 2025 football schedule includes national powers IMG Academy, St. Frances Academy

GADSDEN COUNTY JAGUARS

Aug. 15: at Venice (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Tift County (Georgia)

Aug. 29: vs. Godby

Sep. 5: at East St. Louis (Illinois)

Sep. 12: at Coffee (Georgia)

Sep. 19: at Clearwater Central Catholic

Oct. 3: vs. Lincoln

Oct. 10: vs. FSU High

Oct. 17: vs. Zarephath Academy

Oct. 24: at Taylor County

Oct. 31: at Wakulla

Florida high school football: Gadsden County announces 2025 schedule

LAKELAND DREADNAUGHTS

Aug. 16: vs. Miami Northwestern (preseason jamboree; Neutural site)

Aug. 22: at Auburndale

Aug. 29: at De La Salle (California)

Sep. 5: vs. Lake Mary

Sep. 19: at Miami Booker T. Washington

Sep. 26: at Lake Gibson

Oct. 3: vs. Sumner

Oct. 10: vs. Sebring

Oct. 17: vs. Specialty Fit Academy

Oct. 24: vs. Kathleen

Oct. 31: vs. Orlando The First Academy

Florida high school football: Lakeland announces 2025 schedule

LAKE MARY RAMS

Aug. 15: at Oviedo (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Miami Norland

Aug. 29: at Kissimmee Osceola

Sep. 5: at Lakeland

Sep. 19: vs. Dr. Phillips

Sep. 26: vs. Hagerty

Oct. 3: vs. North Miami Beach

Oct. 10: vs. Sanford Seminole

Oct. 17: vs. Evans

Oct. 24: at Lake Brantley

Oct. 31: at Bishop Moore

Florida high school football: Lake Mary announces 2025 schedule

MANATEE HURRICANES

Aug. 15: at Sarasota Booker (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. St. John Bosco (California)

Aug. 29: vs. Southeast

Sep. 5: at Lowndes

Sep. 12: vs. Buchholz

Sep. 19: vs. IMG Academy White

Sep. 26: at Pinellas Park

Oct. 3: at Columbia

Oct. 17: at Palmetto

Oct. 24: vs. Braden River

Oct. 31: vs. Sarasota Riverview

Florida high school football: Manatee announces 2025 schedule

KISSIMMEE OSCEOLA KOWBOYS

Aug. 15: at Daytona Beach Mainland (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Treasure Coast

Aug. 29: vs. Lake Mary

Sep. 5: at Winter Haven

Sep. 12: vs. St. Cloud

Sep. 19: at Orlando Jones

Sep. 26: at Melbourne

Oct. 10: vs. Viera

Oct. 17: vs. Apopka

Oct. 24: vs. Lake Wales

Oct. 31: at St. Petersburg Lakewood

Florida high school football: Kissimmee Osceola announces 2025 schedule

ORLANDO JONES FIGHTIN' TIGERS

Aug. 16: vs. Sanford Seminole @ Camping World Stadium (preseason) 

Aug. 22: at Winter Park

Aug. 29: at Timber Creek

Sep. 5: vs. Evans

Sep. 12: at Edgewater

Sep. 19: vs. Kissimmee Osceola

Sep. 26: vs. Auburndale

Oct. 10: at Lake Wales

Oct. 17: at Wekiva

Oct. 24: vs. Lake Region

Oct. 31: vs. Ocoee

Florida high school football: Orlando Jones announces 2025 schedule

CARDINAL MOONEY COUGARS

Aug. 15: at St. Thomas Aquinas (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. True North Academy

Aug. 29: at Cherry Creek (Colorado) in Orlando, Florida

Sep. 5: vs. Rockledge

Sep. 12: at Berkeley Prep

Sep. 26: at Bishop Verot

Oct. 3: at Clearwater Central Catholic

Oct. 10: vs. St. Petersburg Lakewood

Oct. 17: vs. Smart En Academy

Oct. 24: at Tarpon Springs

Oct. 31: vs. Specialty Fit Academy

Florida high school football: Cardinal Mooney announces 2025 schedule

MONARCH KNIGHTS

Aug. 15: at Coconut Creek (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Jacksonville Bolles

Aug. 29: at Deerfield Beach

Sep. 5: at Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey)

Sep. 12: at Sanford Seminole

Sep. 19: vs. Fort Lauderdale

Sep. 26: vs. Coral Springs

Oct. 3: at Chaminade-Madonna

Oct. 10: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Oct. 17: at Piper

Oct. 24: vs. Blanche Ely

Florida high school football: Monarch announces 2025 schedule

PLANTATION AMERICAN HERITAGE PATRIOTS

Aug. 15: vs. McArthur (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) @ Broward County Classic High School Showcase

Sep. 5: vs. Chaminade-Madonna

Sep. 12: at Edna Karr (Louisiana)

Sep. 19: vs. Miami Central

Sep. 26: at Plantation

Oct. 3: at Flanagan

Oct. 10: vs. Miami Norland

Oct. 17: at Archbishop McCarthy

Oct. 24: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

SANFORD SEMINOLE SEMINOLES

Aug. 16: vs. Orlando @ Camping World Stadium, 6 p.m. (preseason classic)

Aug. 22: vs. Creekside (Georgia) - Bokey Classic Florida-Georgia

Aug. 29: at Palm Bay Heritage

Sep. 5: vs. Lyman

Sep. 12: vs. Monarch

Sep. 19: at Lake Wales

Sep. 26: vs. Lake Brantley

Oct. 10: at Lake Mary

Oct. 17: vs. Spruce Creek

Oct. 24: vs. Hagerty

Oct. 31: at Sarasota Booker

Florida high school football: Sanford Seminole announces 2025 schedule

VENICE INDIANS

Aug. 15: vs. Gadsden County (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Tampa Bay Tech 

Aug. 29: at Miami Northwestern 

Sep. 5: vs. Bishop Verot 

Sep. 12: vs. Port Charlotte 

Sep. 19: vs. Orlando The First Academy

Sep. 26: vs. Lehigh 

Oct. 3: vs. IMG Academy National

Oct. 10: vs. Sarasota Riverview 

Oct. 17: vs. Clearwater Central Catholic 

Oct. 24: at Sarasota 

Florida high school football: Venice announces 2025 schedule

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida