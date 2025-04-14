Cardinal Mooney, St. Thomas Aquinas to square off in a 2025 preseason kickoff classic
Before the 2025 Florida high school football season kicks off, fans can get a glimpse of a couple of the top programs in preseason action.
Cardinal Mooney's football program via X announced that they will be taking on national power St. Thomas Aquinas in a kickoff classic set for August 15th.
The game is set to be played at Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium and kickoff time is 7 p.m.
The Cougars had gone 51 years between winning state championships, but in 2023 finally notched a title. Cardinal Mooney upended Ocala Trinity Catholic for the Class 1S crown, winning the program's first state title since 1972.
Cardinal Mooney wins first state title since 1972: Florida high school football 2023 rewind
3 takeaways from St. Thomas Aquinas' dominating 5A title win over Lakeland
For St. Thomas Aquinas on the other hand, winning state championships is an annual task that must get accomplished. The Raiders have won 16 state championships, including six in a row currently (2019-2024).
The two programs will clash in a preseason matchup that will feature many Division I prospects, including St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Julius Jones and defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Cardinal Mooney features multiple propects as well, including 4-star 2026 defensive lineman Elijah Golden. Down below is what 247Sports has to say about Golden:
Green front-line defender with the materials needed to eventually emerge as a force at the point of attack. Might project best as a base end that can play over tackles and set the edge, but could kick further inside or even hang on the outside depending on how the body fills out in coming years. Tends to make the biggest impact with his engine as he will work vigorously to get through obstacles and then build speed in pursuit. Not exactly a precision rusher, but understands how to use his hands and can create an advantage on passing downs with his snap anticipation. Strong relative to his age, but needs to unlock more knockback power as that will help establish leverage more consistently. Finally started to show some signs of life with 10 sacks as a junior after being utilized in more of a reserve role as a sophomore. However, still far from a complete product and is the type of prospect that must keep making developmental strides if he’s ever going to match the player that has turned heads in combine settings. Should be viewed as a future multi-year contributor for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to morph into a game-wrecker if it all comes together.
Andy Villamarzo