Florida High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings – Dec. 29, 2025
Florida high school girls’ basketball teams continue to excel on the hardwood this holiday season.
Unbeaten DME Academy (12-0) out of Daytona Beach and Montverde Academy (9-2) out of Lake County each jumped a spot to No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the High School on SI Florida Girls’ Basketball rankings.
IMG Academy (10-2) out of Bradenton, which began the season at No. 1, dropped two spots to No. 3.
Multiple schools in the Top 25 will be competing in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational this week, including Somerset Academy and Bloomingdale.
THE HIGH SCHOOL ON SI FLORIDA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS
1. DME Academy (12-0)
Last week: 2
The Central Florida sports training academy team is unbeaten and off for the holidays. DME resumes play against Assumption (Louisville) on Jan. 6. Senior center Sara Okeke is averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
2. Montverde Academy (9-2)
Last week: 3
The Eagles won seven straight games before falling to unbeaten Grace Christian (Sanford, N.C.), 63-62, in a nail-biter. Senior forward Missy Odom leads the team in scoring with18.7 points per game and rebounding (9.0).
3. IMG Academy (10-2)
Last week: 1
The Ascenders continue to excel with their mixed national/state schedule, beating Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Dallas), 57-50. They play Elizabeth Seton (Bladensburg, Md.) on Jan. 2, 2026.
4. Miami Country Day (10-1)
Last week: 4
South Florida’s top team and defending Class 2A state champ has won eight straight. The Spartans defeated South Fayette (McDonald, Pa.), 56-54.
5. Winter Haven (12-2)
Last week: 5
The defending Class 7A state champ Blue Devils overwhelmed Veterans High (Kathleen, Ga.), 69-24, and Creekside, 72-19. Senior shooting guard Serenity Hardy is averaging 26.6 points per game, and junior Alyse Mercredi is averaging 6.4 rebounds per game.
6. Tampa Catholic (12-0)
Last week: 7
The Crusaders held off Martin County, 53-45, to remain undefeated. Senior guard Ashley Knox is averaging 20.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
7. Grandview Prep (9-2)
Last week: 6
The defending Class 1A state champ beat River Ridge (Woodstock, Ga.), 81-71, and Nazareth Academy (LaGrange Park, Ill.), 64-45. Senior point guard Jasleen Green is averaging 19.7 points per game, and junior small forward Ameera Kone is averaging 6.3 rebounds per game.
8. Potter’s House Christian (11-1)
Last week: 8
The Lions bounced back from a close loss to Southeastern Prep Academy National by beating Balboa, 47-38. They take on Zephyrhills Christian Academy on Dec. 30. Senior guard Alanna Tatum is averaging 12.7 points per game, and sophomore guard/forward Marlyne Adahe is averaging 7.7 rebounds per game.
9. Bishop Moore (10-2)
Last week: 10
The Hornets have won three in a row and nine of their last 10 games, including a 59-21 victory against Oak Ridge prior to Christmas. Bishop Moore plays Boswell (Fort Worth) on Dec. 29 and Zephyrhills Christian Academy on Dec. 30. Sophomore point guard Jaiden Peterson is averaging 12.8 points per game, and sophomore post player Lillian Mathis is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game.
10. Central Pointe Christian Academy National (11-5)
Last week: 11
The Tigers recently defeated Shining Stars Sports Academy (Petersburg, Va.) and Oak City Prep (Raleigh, N.C.), 63-32, before falling to powerful Winston Salem Christian National, 45-35. CPCAN is led by senior guard Desireck Nieves, who is averaging 12.9 points per game, and Sofia Acuna, 3.7 rebounds per game.
11. Lake Highland Prep (8-5)
Last week: 9
The Highlanders lost to Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.), 52-40.
12. Kissimmee Gateway (13-0)
Last week: 15
Osceola County’s top public school romped past Lake Howell, 73-53, to remain unbeaten. Sophomore guard Ashlynn Day is averaging 25.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.
13. Nova (10-1)
Last week: 16
The Titans have won eight straight games, with recent victories against Creekside, Jenkins (Savannah, Ga.) and King’s Fork (Suffolk, Va). Senior guard Jaelynn Housey is averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
14. Centennial (11-1)
Last week: 18
The Eagles have won 10 straight games, including a 69-39 victory against Central (Louisville). Senior power forward/wing Jailyn Williams is averaging 17.3 points per game, and senior power forward/wing Jada Parson is averaging 7.0 rebounds per game.
15. Central Pointe Christian Academy (6-1)
Last week: 12
The Osceola County private school’s second-level team is on a four-game win streak.
16. Doral Academy (10-4)
Last week: 13
The Firebirds, who last season advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals, rolled past St. Thomas Aquinas, 70-46, and edged George Rogers Clark (Winchester, Ky.), 62-58. Senior guard Stephanie Vega is averaging 18.5 points per game, and senior post player DJ Myers, 13.6 rebounds per game.
17. Niceville (10-2)
Last week:19
The Eagles continued their dominance in North Florida, beating Jay, 65-56, and Blountstown, 45-34. Senior guard Carson Fayard is averaging 20.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
18. Fort Walton Beach (11-2)
Last week: 14
The Vikings lost to Hopkins County Central (Madisonville, Ky.), 55-38, and Bowling Green (Ky.), 33-31. Junior utility player Harmony Lee is averaging 10.1 points and junior Alexis Smith is averaging 4.7 rebounds per game.
19. Ocoee (10-2)
Last week: 20
The Knights are scheduled to play in the Florida Prospect Christmas Tournament this week. Senior guard Dakara Merthie is averaging 19.7 points per game, and senior forward Gabriella Fortius is averaging 4.8 rebounds per game.
20. Somerset Academy (9-3)
Last week: 22
The Cougars have won five straight games heading into the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational. Sophomore guard/forward Alana Pinnock is averaging 15.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
21. Booker T. Washington (8-3)
Last week: 21
The Wildcats defeated FSU High School, 57-24. Sophomore shooting guard Kalyn Thomas had 13 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals.
22. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (8-1)
Last week: 24
The Cyclones have won four straight and are off for the holidays. Senior guard Sela Travieso is averaging 15 points per game, and sophomore guard/forward Sylvia Figueroa is averaging 4.8 rebound per game.
23. Bloomingdale (11-1)
Last week: 25
The defending Class 6A state champ beat Lakewood, 51-43, and then fell to Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.), 40-38, and defeated Venice, 48-29, in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.
24. Bishop Kenny (11-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Crusaders march into the Top 25 after winning nine straight games. Kathleen Crawley is averaging 15.7 points per game and Makala DesJarlais is averaging 9.4 rebounds per game.
25. Blanche Ely (8-2)
Last week: Not ranked
The Tigers roar into the Top 25 after winning seven of their last eight games. They next compete in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational. Senior Isyss Mims is averaging 10.7 points per game and Maiyah Standifer is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game.
Dropped out: Tocoi Creek, St. Thomas Aquinas
