Central Florida’s Most Impactful Players in the FHSAA Football State Semifinals
Six Central Florida high school football teams take the field on Friday night for state semifinal games. Leading that postseason ride have been some of the state’s best players.
We took a look at the five contests involving Central Florida schools and came up with 18 players who have made a major impact for their teams leading up to this point. Their play this season has put their schools in positions to fight for a berth in next week’s state championship games.
Without further ado, here they are:
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
One of the nation’s best signal-callers in the 2026 class, the Notre Dame commit has passed for 2,554 yards and a whopping 34 TDs with 10 interceptions and rushed for four TDs to lead the Rams (11-2) to the Class 7A state semifinals against Central Florida foe Dr. Phillips. He hit the 100 career passing TD mark last week in a 42-3 win against Seminole.
Isaiah Thomas, RB, Lake Mary
Hard-running senior has rushed for 1,101 yards and 15 TDs and caught 18 passes for 196 yards and six TDs, but an injury in the regional final against Seminole may keep him out of this week’s game.
Luke Prieto, LB, Lake Mary
The senior is the heart and soul of the Rams’ defense with 80 tackles, including 28 solo and 15 for loss, along with 11 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Stanley Anderson-Lofton, QB, Dr. Phillips
The dynamic senior signal-caller and Middle Tennessee signee has been lethal this season for the Panthers (12-1), passing for 1,779 yards and 26 TDs with only six interceptions and rushing for 166 yards and five scores. He has DP on a six-game win streak.
Mykel Calixte, WR/FS, Dr. Phillips
The talented senior (6-3, 185) and Florida Atlantic University signee has caught 34 passes for 541 yards and 10 TDs.
Maliki Wright, SS/WR/FS, Dr. Phillips
Senior and Duke signee has been superb in the secondary, recording 52 tackles, including 25 solo, along with one sack and four interceptions.
Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola
One of the most dynamic players in the state, the UCF commit has rushed for 1,600 yards and four TDs and caught five passes for 91 yards and two TDs to lead the Kowboys (11-2) to the Class 6A state semifinals against Gainesville Buchholz (10-3). Osceola has won eight straight games.
Robert Lee, MLB/OLB, Kissimmee Osceola
The senior and Florida Atlantic University signee has been a major disrupter on defense with 75 tackles, including 42 solo and a whopping 22 for loss, along with one sack.
Elijah Melendez, LB, Kissimmee Osceola
Strong senior (6-2, 230) and Auburn signee has made 69 tackles, including 38 solo and nine for loss, along with one sack, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones
The Miami commit has the unbeaten Tigers (13-0) on track for their first-ever state championship with 3,125 yards passing and 28 TDs with only four interceptions, and 236 yards rushing and one TD. Jones hosts Naples (11-2) in the Class 4A state semifinals.
Vernell “Trey” Brown III, WR, Jones
The Florida signee has had a stellar season with 88 receptions for 1,364 yards and 11 TDs.
Quimaine Myers, LB, Jones
One of the premier linebackers (6-1, 220) in the area, the senior has made a whopping 114 tackles, including 20 solo, and one interception.
Joseph Allen, QB, Eau Gallie
Super sophomore has been terrific for the Commodores (12-1) since transferring from Melbourne Central Catholic, passing for 2,376 yards and 26 TDs, and rushing for three scores. Eau Gallie hosts longtime power Miami Northwestern (10-2) in the Class 3A state semifinals.
Xavier Lherisse, ATH, Eau Gallie
One of the nation’s most heavily recruited athletes, he has been dangerous all over the field for the Commodores with 53 receptions for 776 yards and nine TDs, 53 yards rushing and one TD, 342 yards in kickoff returns, 106 yards in punt returns; and 41 tackles, including 25 solo, and six interceptions for 157 yards in returns on defense.
AJ Forehand, SS, Eau Gallie
Senior and Duquesne signee has made a whopping 111 tackles, including 82 solo and 26 for loss, along with six sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa
Stellar athlete recently reclassified to the Class of 2025 and flipped his commitment from Michigan to Texas A&M. He has the Tigers (9-3) on track for a third consecutive state championship with 3,592 yards passing and 36 TDs with only eight interceptions, and one rushing score. Cocoa takes on Sarasota Cardinal Mooney (12-0) in the Class 2A state semifinals.
Jayvan Boggs, WR, Cocoa
The senior and FSU signee has caught 76 passes for 1,642 yards and 17 TDs and rushed for a score. He previously was committed to UCF.
Javion Hilson, DE, Cocoa
The stellar senior (6-5, 235) and Missouri signee has made 72 tackles, including 43 solo and 25 for loss, along with a whopping 15 sacks and one fumble recovery.