Chaminade-Madonna outlasts Hialeah Educational Academy in 17 innings
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – At 3:30 p.m. ET, Chaminade-Madonna left-hander Spencer Krasner threw the first pitch of the Florida Class 2A-District 14 baseball semifinals against No. 4 seed Hialeah Educational Academy.
About five hours later, in the 17th inning, John Bishop delivered an RBI double that lifted Chaminade-Madonna to an exhausting 2-1 victory at NSU University.
The epic baseball marathon was a test in endurance, as pitching dominated from start to finish.
Chaminade will face second-seed NSU University on Thursday in the district championship game at NSU.
University won the second semifinal game, which started about 9:30 p.m., 4-2, against Florida Christian.
Regardless of Thursday’s outcome, both teams in the finals will advance to regionals. Still, there is plenty on the line in terms of seeding and home field advantage.
After what transpired on Tuesday, Chaminade is relieved to be playing on Thursday.
“When you only score one run through 16 innings, there’s a lot of doubt and negativity that can creep in,” Chaminade coach Mark McCoy told High School on SI afterwards. “Our biggest thing in the dugout was to keep on playing. Be positive. If you go 1-for-7 right now with a triple, or 1-for-6 with a walk-off, you’ve had the best at-bat of your life in the 17th inning.”
Bishop has been one of the Lions’ top hitters all season. And with a bid to advance to Thursday’s district final, the shortstop lined a double to left-center that set off an emotional team celebration in center field.
Bishop had four of the Lions’ 15 hits, and he came to the plate eight time.
Chaminade (22-3-1) is ranked No. 11 in the High School on SI Florida Top 25 state baseball poll.
Hialeah Educational (11-13) hung tough and had numerous chances to pull off the upset. The fourth-seed reached the district semifinals after beating Westminster Academy, 3-1, on Monday.
The Biggie used just three pitchers, with Jeremiah Acosta allowing just three hits and no runs for 7 2/3 innings, and Jaden Lao gave up one run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Robert Ross worked two innings, and was charged with a run.
Pitching has been a strength of Chaminade all season. Krasner, one of the top lefties in the state, threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine. AJ Vargas worked five innings, and the Lions used five pitchers, total.
“We are resilient,” McCoy said. “We have won a game now, every way. Two weeks ago, against [Cardinal] Gibbons, down 3-0 in the sixth. Coming back and beating them. And now being able to win an extra innings game. The biggest difference between last year and this year is we are confident we can win any kind of game.
In the second semifinal game, NSU University received six strong innings from Matthew Greenberg, who allowed two runs (one earned), and Mark Manuel struck out the three batters he faced in the seventh inning for the save. Griffin Pomper and Manuel had RBI hits, while Bradyn Potter added a triple, two hits and scored twice.