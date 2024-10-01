Chaminade-Madonna QB Preston Wright out for the remainder of the season
It's been a tough go of it at the quarterback position for the Chaminade-Madonna Lions, one of the country's most elite high school football programs.
Things got even tougher with the recent news they received
According to senior quarterback Preston Wright via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the signal caller will be out the remainder of the 2024 season due to a minor hand injury suffered in the Lions' 26-9 victory over Western. Down below is the post and announcement by Wright on the injury that's derailed his senior season.
"Adversity is something we, as competitors, prepare to avoid but are built to win through. I've battled adversity my whole career, but with God's favor, l've overcome all of it, which has led me to become a 3-year Varsity Starter, 2x State Runner-Up, 2x District Champ, and Player of the Year Nominee. I threw 43 Touchdowns and 4,626 yards and beat nationally-ranked teams as the underdog this year. Unfortunately, this past Friday, I suffered a minor injury to my hand, which will take 8 weeks to heal fully. As the starting quarterback, I was blessed to represent the 2 greatest high schools and coaches in the state in my career. I know God has a plan for me, and I look forward to recovering, competing, training, and playing at the next level. I want to thank my coaches at Trinity Catholic High School (Ocala) and Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory (Hollywood), as well as Ken Mastrole, Chip Bennett, QB Takeover, and, of course, Baylin Trujillo. You all have taken the time to develop, trust, and mentor me into the quarterback I am today! Most importantly, I thank my parents, who gave me the best opportunities to chase my dreams. Through it all, I thank God for never making it easy because it has prepared me to win in life where it matters! APSALM 37:4."
Wright was on a sizzling stretch of games played under center since taking over for Tyler Chance, who had an undisclosed injury himself earlier in the season.
The senior had completed 85-of-136 passes for 1,305 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Before landing at Chaminade-Madonna, Wright previously lived up in Marion County in Ocala where he was the starting quarterback for the Trinity Catholic Celtics from 2022-2023. There with the Celtics, Wright helped lead the program to back-to-back Class 1S state championship appearances.
As a wide-eyed sophomore, Wright threw for 1,274 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. The following season for Trinity Catholic, Wright completed 150-of-265 passes for 2,047 yards and 20 touchdowns.
