High School

Charlotte (Florida) Honors Tom Massolio at Wally Keller Classic

The Fightin' Tarpons honored their longtime head coach of 25 seasons

Ross Van De Griek

Charlotte Tarpons' Kirby Schmitz gives a little showboating for the camera after a 63-49 victory in the Class 6A-Region 3 semifinal against the Palmetto Tigers Tuesday night at the Wally Keller Gymnasium. Sar Palmetto At Charlotte 01
Charlotte Tarpons' Kirby Schmitz gives a little showboating for the camera after a 63-49 victory in the Class 6A-Region 3 semifinal against the Palmetto Tigers Tuesday night at the Wally Keller Gymnasium. Sar Palmetto At Charlotte 01 / THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 19th Annual Wally Keller Classic resumed on Saturday featuring over a dozen of the top-ranked Boys Basketball programs across the Southwest Florida area as well as the entire state.

Before the final game of the night, between two crosstown rivals Port Charlotte and Charlotte. The host Tarpons honored long-time athletic director and former Boys Basketball coach Tom Massolio by naming the court in his honor.

Port Charlotte (17-4) held on for a narrow 49-48 victory over the host Tarpons (11-7) to cap-off the event.

VIDEO: Before Saturday’s Wally Keller Classic finale, Charlotte AD and former basketball coach Tom Massolio was celebrated with having the CHS court named in his honor.

Posted by Sun Sports on Saturday, January 18, 2025

Massolio coached the Tarpons from 1997 to 2022 where he picked up 505 victories in his 25 seasons at the helm. He also has the most wins all-time by any coach in Southwest Florida Boys Basketball history. 

Massolio remains at the school as the athletic director, where he replaced long-time athletic director Brian Nolan, who served 38 years as the school’s athletic director back in 2022. 

During Massolio’s tenure as the head coach, he led the Tarpons to their first Final Four appearance in school history in 2021 before losing to eventual Class 6A Runner-Up Mater Academy Charter.

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida