Chipotle Nationals 2025: Columbus (Florida) boys basketball win first National Title in program history
The Columbus Explorers boys basketball team has had an improbable run in the last four years as they won four consecutive Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) boys basketball Class 7A state titles.
On Saturday, The Explorers capped off the most dominant run in modern high school sports history as they hoisted their first Chipotle Nationals title in program history.
Columbus defeated 10-seeded Dynamic Prep (Texas) which was playing its fourth game in as many days using a big second half from Duke signee Cayden Boozer finishing with a game-high 27 points in a 67-49 win over the Bearcats.
Both teams were evenly matched through the opening quarter where Columbus jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, before Dynamic Prep scored five unanswered to take their first lead of the game. Dynamic Prep was efficient hitting their first three 3-pointers coming from Jaylin Faison and Leroy Kelly IV.
The Explorers were stifling on the defensive end in the second quarter where they shot 50% from the field including a few three-pointers from Cayden Boozer. Columbus took a 28-27 lead heading into the locker room.
Columbus found it's rhythm in the third quarter where they went on a 10-0 run where it was tied at 34-34 to the Explorers taking a 44-34 lead in just a little over two minutes of game time.
Four-star junior shooting guard Jaxon Richardson made his presence felt in the third quarter where he scored 7 of his 11 points in the frame as the Explorers took a 48-36 lead heading into the final frame.
Four-star junior small forward Marcellous Jackson finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the win for Columbus.
Dynamic Prep was led by senior point guard Jacobe Coleman finishing with a team-high 15 points and three steals. SMU commit Jaden Toombs finished with 14 points and and eight rebounds for Dynamic Prep in the loss.
