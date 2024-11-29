Choctawhatchee vs. St. Augustine: Live score, updates from Florida high school football state regional finals
In last year's Class 3S, Region 1 final, St. Augustine edged out Choctawhatchee and eventually went on to play for the state championship.
Deja vu has taken place on Black Friday, with the two clubs meeting once again in the same exact kind of stipulations from a year ago. Well, Except this will be for the Class 4A, Region 1 crown. The Indians will look to avenge the loss from last year, while the Yellow Jackets are looking to continue their march towards the state semifinals.
Choctawhatchee vs. St. Augustine regional final game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page and scroll down for the latest.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Choctaw
St. Augustine
Pregame
Game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolsi