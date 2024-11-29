High School

Choctawhatchee vs. St. Augustine: Live score, updates from Florida high school football state regional finals

A rematch from last year's Class 3S playoffs pits the Indians up against the Yellow Jackets in America's oldest city

Andy Villamarzo

Choctawhatchee Indians' quarterback Keeson Hines-Wheeler (8) breaks up a second quarter pass intended for St. Augustine's Carl Jenkins Jr. (2). The Choctawhatchee Indians traveled to Saint Augustine High School to take on the Yellow Jackets in the FHSAA Region 1-3A High School Football Finals Friday, November 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets led 21 to 17 at the half. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
Choctawhatchee Indians' quarterback Keeson Hines-Wheeler (8) breaks up a second quarter pass intended for St. Augustine's Carl Jenkins Jr. (2). The Choctawhatchee Indians traveled to Saint Augustine High School to take on the Yellow Jackets in the FHSAA Region 1-3A High School Football Finals Friday, November 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets led 21 to 17 at the half. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

In last year's Class 3S, Region 1 final, St. Augustine edged out Choctawhatchee and eventually went on to play for the state championship.

Deja vu has taken place on Black Friday, with the two clubs meeting once again in the same exact kind of stipulations from a year ago. Well, Except this will be for the Class 4A, Region 1 crown. The Indians will look to avenge the loss from last year, while the Yellow Jackets are looking to continue their march towards the state semifinals.

Choctawhatchee vs. St. Augustine regional final game live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page and scroll down for the latest.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Choctaw

St. Augustine

Pregame

Game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff

