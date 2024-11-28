Cincinnati mens basketball lands a 4-star commitment from Florida
Wes Miller and the Cincinnati Bearcats have added their second commit in less than a month, as 6-8 four-star Shon Abaev from Calvary Christian Academy/Overtime Elite’s Fear of God Athletics has committed to the Bearcats on Thursday morning.
Abaev chose the Bearcats over Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, and Oregon.
According to 247Sports, Abaev is the No. 6 ranked small forward in the nation and the No. 5 overall ranked prospect in Florida.
Abaev has joined New Hampton (N.H.) four-star point guard Keyshawn Tillery as the only members of the Bearcats recruiting class for 2025.
“I chose Cincinnati because it gives me the best opportunity to play in the NBA which is a dream come true” Abaev told On3 Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw.
“It was just a gut feeling I had that I felt was enough to say that I wanted to play for Coach Wes Miller and his staff. Throughout the recruitment process, I felt like I built the best relationship with Wes Miller than other head coaches.” Abaev added in the interview with On3Sports.
During the 2023-2024 season, Abaev averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in 25 games for the Eagles.
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein on Abaev: Abaev is one of the most polished one-on-one scorers in the national class. A big southpaw wing, with good positional size and an increasingly strong body, he's a volume scorer who is capable of creating his own shot at virtually any time, including against a set half-court defense. That size, plus his high release point, allows him to score over the top of contesting defenders with regularity and be a tough shot-maker off the dribble. He's capable of getting downhill, especially in the open floor, playing through contact more consistently, and getting to the free-throw line as a result. He also has an advanced assortment of runners and floaters when going through the lane and has continued to improve as a spot-up shooter.
One of the biggest variables in projecting Abaev to the next level is how well he will adapt to playing with other good players when he doesn't have the same amount of freedom and volume. Right now, he's a bit of a ball-stopper, who loves to size his defender up and play out of isolations. Because he can get his shot off at any time, he also tends to settle for contested shots, including tough twos. The progression of his overall efficiency will depend on him being a more willing ball-mover and utilizing his vast scoring arsenal within the flow of a more balanced offense.
Ironically, Abaev has shown flashes of being a gifted wing passer, both when attacking off the dribble and even in being able to play out of ball screens. It's just a matter of him being a more willing passer and needing less time with the ball in his hands on every catch.
Athletically, Abaev can rise high above the rim for explosive finishes but has some unorthodox aspects of his overall body mechanics. He tends to play a little upright and bends more at the waist than he does in his lower body. The progression of his right hand is also a key variable moving forward. Abaev is a high-volume wing rebounder and competitive defender who rates well on that end of the floor.