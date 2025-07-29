Overtime Elite Nabs A 4-Star Recruit Ahead of His Senior High School Season
Overtime Elite continues to load up with some of the most talented prospects across the country, with the latest being 6-foot-7 rising senior small forward Josiah "King" Sanders signing over the weekend, they announced in a social media post.
Sanders Played a Big Role at Berean Baptist Academy in North Carolina
Sanders is a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he played the 2024-2025 season at Berean Baptist Academy, where he averaged 12.5 points per game for the Bulldogs, who finished with a 23-12 record and played in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA). Sanders was also the team's leader in rebounds as well as assists last season. During his sophomore season, Sanders averaged 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for the Bulldogs who finished the 2023-2024 season with an 11-19 record.
Sanders is Receiving Interest From Mid-Major and Power 4 Schools at the Division 1 Level
Sanders is rated as the No. 99 overall player in the nation, the No. 38 ranked small forward, and the No. 2 overall player in the state of North Carolina for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. Sanders has received offers from Appalachian State, California, College of Charleston, East Carolina, George Mason, Georgetown, and several others.
Sanders Impressive Summer Playing in PRO16 League
During the Grassroots season, Sanders played for Team 1 of 1, which is sponsored by PUMA, as part of the PRO16 League, which made the 17U Finals, where Sanders finished with a double-double (20 points and 11 rebounds).
City Reapers Continue to Load Roster Ahead Of 2025-26 Season
Sanders will play for OTE's City Reapers which is led by returning players such as 6-foot-6 senior small forward Kole Grandison and 6-foot-10 senior center Moustapha Diop, who is committed to playing collegiate basketball at Georgia Tech. The City Reapers have also added 6-foot-3 sophomore guard Blaze Johnson, who came from Grayson High School alongside Massachusetts native Alan Shi.
