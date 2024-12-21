City of Palms Classic Day 3: Top Nationally Ranked Teams Highlight Action Heading Into Saturday
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - The 51st Annual City of Palms Classic officially resumed on Friday with eight Top 25 nationally ranked boys high school basketball teams and 40 of the Top 100 players in the nation on display.
High School On SI brings you coverage from five games at The Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Friday:
Westminster Academy 81, Great Crossing (Kentucky) 72
The Lions with a big second half led by Florida commit Alex Lloyd, finishing with 32 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 from behind the arc. Alex Constanza added 31 of his own in the win for the Lions.
The Warhawks were led by 6-6 senior guard Vince Dawson III finishing with a team-high 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, and seven rebounds in the loss.
Kentucky signee Malachi Moreno was held to just 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field.
Wallhoff on Moreno: “We are fortunate to have some size where we have guys that are 6’11 or taller to give him different looks where he was always surrounded by size every time, he had the basketball in his hands.
“There is no better duo in high school basketball between Lloyd and Constanza where when they are at full-strength, makes us a Top 20 team where we can beat almost anybody,” Wallhoff added.
Lloyd on playing at the City of Palms Classic three consecutive years: “It means a lot, but it helps us get better for later in the season where we have a good comradery in this group of guys.”
Constanza on playing at the City of Palms Classic three consecutive years: “Coach (Wallhoff) continues to push us to compete at some of the best tournaments against some of the best teams in the country, where we have pretty much a brand-new team.
Dynamic Prep (Texas) 78, DME Academy 67
Jermaine O’Neal and Dynamic Prep came into today’s matchup with DME Academy ranked No. 9 in the High School on SI Top 25 National Rankings putting together a statement win over DME Academy at the City of Palms Classic.
Dynamic Prep was led by SMU commit Jaden Toombs finishing with a team-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and seven rebounds in the win.
Jermaine O’Neal Jr. added 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, five rebounds, and four assists in the win.
Dynamic Prep will play Bullis School (Maryland) in the Signature Series Championship Game on Sunday at 4:45 p.m.
For DME Academy, 6-3 senior point guard Mikel Brown Jr. finished with a game-high 25 points in the loss.
“I thought we sort of gave the game away in a sense, a lot of their points coming in the paint or off second-chance scoring opportunities and turnovers,” Head Coach Matt Panaggio said following the game.
“Jaden (Toombs) had a very great game as he is the focal point of their team where he just bruised us inside every chance he got” Panaggio added.
DME Academy will play in the Signature Series 3rd Place Game against Dream City Christian (Arizona) on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
Oak Ridge 73, Owasso (Oklahoma) 50
The No. 17 Oak Ridge Pioneers advance to the Semifinals of the 51st Annual City of Palms Classic with a 73-50 convincing win over Owasso (Oklahoma) on Friday night.
The Pioneers went 13-of-27 from 3-point range in the win, where Providence signee Jamier Jones led the way with 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists.
Four-star point guard and LSU commit added 18 points for the Pioneers to go along with five rebounds and eight assists. Ohio signee Zay Mosley added 18 points and nine rebounds in the win.
Oak Ridge will play Montverde Academy in the Semifinals on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
Owasso was led by 6-7 junior small forward Jalen Montonari, who had 22 points (17 in the first half) on 8-of-18 shooting from the field in the loss. Jax Kerr added nine points, nine rebounds, and six assists.
The Rams went 6-of-23 from behind the arc in the loss, where Kobe Freeman made three of the six made 3-pointers.
Owasso will face La Lumiere in the 5th Place Semifinal on Saturday at 2:40 p.m.
Columbus 85, Grayson (Georgia) 48
The No. 4 ranked team in the nation Columbus Explorers have had no trouble this week at the City of Palms Classic advancing to the Semifinals with an 85-48 thumping win over Grayson (Georgia).
The Explorers were led by five-star power forward and Duke signee Cameron Boozer finishing with a team-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field while adding nine rebounds in the win. 6-6 junior forward Jaxon Richardson added 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field.
6-5 senior point guard Cayden Boozer (Duke commit) continued to be a playmaker on Friday night where he finished with nine points and six assists while turning the ball over just once in the win.
Columbus will face IMG Academy in the Semifinals on Saturday at 9:00 p.m.
The Rams were hit in the mouth right from the opening tip where they trailed by as many as 17 in the opening quarter (25-8). Senior guard KJ Garris led the way with 10 points, while 6-4 junior guard Caleb Holt added nine points in the loss.
Grayson will face Millennium (Arzona) in the 5th Place Semifinal on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
IMG Academy 78, La Lumiere (Indiana) 75
The final game of the night was as good as advertised where the No. 2 IMG Academy Ascenders battled the No. 7 La Lumiere Lakers in a battle of two Top 10 nationally-ranked teams.
It was the second consecutive night, where the Ascenders had to rally from a 15-point deficit where they knocked off Faith Family Academy (Texas) in the Quarterfinals on Thursday night.
On Friday night, The Ascenders trailed by as many as 17 late in the 3rd quarter.
The Ascenders were led by Arkansas signee Darius Acuff, finishing with 33 points on 11-of-27 shooting from the field, and 6-of-12 from behind the arc. Acuff added six assists in the win as well.
Syracuse signee Sadiq White Jr. added 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field to go with 15 rebounds.
IMG Academy will face Columbus in the Semifinals on Saturday at 9:00 p.m.
The Lakers were led by San Jose State signee Melvin Bell Jr. finishing with a team-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from behind the arc.
Notre Dame signee Jalen Haralson added 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from the field to go along with five rebounds and three blocks.
La Lumiere will play Owasso (Oklahoma) in the 5th Place Semifinal on Saturday at 2:40 p.m.