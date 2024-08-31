Cocoa breezes by Mainland; How the Florida high school football Top 25 fared
Here is a look at how the teams in this week's SBLive Florida Top 25 High School Football Rankingsfared on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
No. 2 Chaminade Madonna loses in an upset to unranked Blanche Ely
In the biggest upset of the young season so far, the Lions were doomed by special teams woes in a 35-34 loss to Blanche Ely on the road.
No. 3 Cocoa cruises past Mainland
Needing a running clock in the second half, the Tigers rolled to a 51-0 drubbing of the Mainland Buccaneers. Cocoa now looks ahead to a highly anticipated matchup with No. 1 IMG Academy.
No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas romps past Boyd Anderson
Steaming after last week's loss to Bishop Gorman (NV), the Raiders took their frustrations out on Boyd Anderson in a 51-0 victory.
No. 6 Mandarin blasts Atlantic Coast
The Mustangs kept up their winning ways in Week 2 as they rolled to a 47-0 victory over Atlantic Coast.
No. 7 Armwood rolls by Sumner in a all-Hillsborough County tilt
Some familiar faces faced off against each other in this contest as the Hawks pulled away big in a 44-7 rout of Sumner,
No. 8 Venice beats Miami Northwestern in overtime
John Peacock's bunch needed every minute of regulation to tie things up and won it in overtime as the Indians defeated Miami Northwestern 48-42.
No. 9 Lake Mary defeats Kissimmee Osceola
In a hotly contested Central Florida matchup, the Rams were able to walk away with a solid 24-7 victory over the Kowboys.
No. 11 Plantation American Heritage makes easy work of Western
Coming off a loss to Milton at the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase, the Patriots made easy work of Western, 51-12.
No. 12 Jones cruises past Timber Creek
The Fightin' Tigers have been itching to play and the took out their frustrations on Timber Creek, winning 48-3.
No. 13 Clearwater Central Catholic beats Sebring
After upending previously nationally ranked Berkeley Prep, the Marauders followed it up with a 43-8 win over Sebring.
No. 14 Miami Northwestern loses heartbreaker to Venice
The Bulls went to Powell-Davis Stadium and took Venice to the brink, eventually losing 48-42 in overtime.
No. 15 St. Augustine rolls Menendez
Locklan Hewlett and crew continued the solid start, with the USF commitment leading them t a 34-14 win over Menendez.
No. 16 Berkeley Preps defeats Sarasota Booker, 28-21
No. 17 Miami Norland beats Carol City, 36-10
No. 18 Sanford Seminole defeats Heritage, 34-14
No. 19 Buchholz edges Vero Beach, 38-23
No. 21 Columbus falls to Our Lady of Good Counsel, 14-10
No. 22 Bishop Verot breezes by Tampa Catholic 55-12
No. 23 Plant loses to Gaither, 27-7
No. 24 Naples blasts Barron Collier, 64-7
No. 25 Niceville soundly beats Escambia, 42-21
