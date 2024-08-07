Cocoa's Jayvan Boggs flips from Missouri to UCF
One of the Sunshine State's top 2025 wide receivers has decided to flip his college commitment and stay in-state.
Cocoa 4-star wideout Jayvan Boggs announced Tuesday night via X, formerly known as Twitter, that he's flipping from Missouri to UCF.
The Tigers' wide receiver originally decided back on July 4th that he was committing to Missouri over Georgia, UCF and the University of Southern California. Now Boggs will make the short drive over to Orlando from Cocoa once he's done playing high school football.
Boggs emerged onto the scene this past 2023 season as one of the Sunshine State’s top receivers. Then as a junior wide receiver, Boggs caught 93 passes for 1,493 yards and 24 touchdowns. In 2022 as a sophomore, Boggs had 41 catches for 722 yards and six scores.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound wide receiver also has offers from schools like Appalachain State, Arkansas, Bethune-Cookman, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Louisville, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Toledo, USF, Washington and West Virginia.
Here's what 247Sports has to say about Boggs:
"Thick-cut wide receiver that racks up chunks of yardage after the catch. Assembled a historic junior campaign, totaling just under 1,500 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns for Florida’s 2M champs. Displays suddenness as a route runner and will set defensive backs up with dynamic cuts and slick head fakes as he attacks leverage. Quick to locate the football and has proven to be rather sure-handed. Makes his money working the smaller numbers of the route tree as he makes it extremely difficult for would-be tacklers to get him on the ground with his advanced vision and impressive contact balance. More of a build-speed prospect at this stage, but still finds ways to make an impact and get into the end zone. Should be viewed as a potential zone-coverage beater that can handle a high-volume of targets in an offense that features West Coast concepts. Has multi-year Power Four starter upside and could work his rotation sooner rather than later as he doesn’t lack polish."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl