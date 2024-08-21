Coconut Creek vs. Miami Northwestern football: How to watch & get live score updates (8/22/2024)
There's been a lot of anticipation heading into the regular season head coaching debut of Teddy Bridgewater at Miami Northwestern and on Thursday night, the Bulls will have a chance on a national stage to show they're back as a state power in Florida.
On the opposing end is a Coconut Creek Cougars that is coming off a strong 2023 season, which included giving nationally-ranked Chaminade Madonna everything they could want for four quarters.
The two teams will clash in what will be the second game of the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase, with the contest being played at Coconut Creek High School.
You can watch Coconut Creek vs. Miami Northwestern live on the BECON TV.
How to watch Coconut Creek vs. Miami Northwestern football live stream
What: Teddy Bridgewater' Miami Northwestern Bulls battles Coconut Creek in South Florida.
When: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 22
Where: St. Thomas Aquinas High School | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
How to watch the live stream online: Watch Coconut Creek vs. Miami Northwestern live on the BECON TV.
Coconut Creek Cougars (0-0)
Looking around South Florida for under the radar teams, look no further than Coconut Creek, whom went 10-3 a season ago and narrowly lost to nationally ranked Chaminade Madonna 35-27.
Now this group isn't exactly the same team of a year ago, but they return plenty of pieces to the team in order for the Cougars to be contenders in Class 5A.
At the controls of the offense for Coconut Creek this season is Cypress Bay transfer Devin Gonzalez, who finished last season 137-of-237 passes for 1,859 yards, 28 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Defensively, the team is led by 2025 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman Nimari Brantley, who is committed to Florida Atlantic.
Miami Northwestern Bulls (0-0)
The triumphant return of Teddy Bridgewater to the sidelines at Miami Northwestern, but this time as his alma mater's head coach.
Bridgewater was named the program's head coach back on February 2nd and there's been a flurry of players that have headed over to 'The West' ever since.
The Bulls' have a plethora of wide receivers at their disposal, with the team featuring 2026 5-star wide receiver Calvin Russell as the top target. Russell is joined by Florida Atlantic commit Jade Card and 2027 star Nicholas Lennear.
