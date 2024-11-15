College dreams become reality for South Florida baseball players
Dozens of South Florida baseball players are seeing their college dreams become a reality.
The NCAA’s National Signing period opened on Wednesday (Nov. 13), and many South Florida players wasted little time making their college commitments official.
National Signing Day is one of the most important days on the sports calendar for prep athletes moving on to the next level.
Unlike the past, there are some important new rules being implemented in the NCAA.
In October, the NCAA eliminated the National Letter of Intent (NLI), and replaced it with financial aid agreements, which will take effect for the Class of 2025.
These rules apply to all Division I and Division II sports outside of football and basketball. The signing period for the 2025 Class runs through Aug. 1, 2025.
South Florida has traditionally been a baseball hotbed, and the Class of 2025 is proving to be no different.
High School On SI is tracking the first wave of baseball players who have officially signed, and we will continue to follow and make updates as more signings become official.
Not surprisingly, some of South Florida’s top teams are loaded with future college players.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Signees
The four-time defending state champions had eight players who signed on Wednesday. Outfielder Bennett Gary made it official that he will be attending the University of Miami. Gary is one of the top pure hitters in the state. As a junior, Gary batted .316, with four doubles, a triple and two home runs. Also signing from Douglas on Wednesday were: C Drew Freeman (Louisville), LHP Payton Jay (Flagler), LHP Luke Cherry (North Florida), SS Erick Torres (Eastern Kentucky), LHP Daniel Tartaglia (Hillsborough Community College), LHP Breylynn Courtney (Eastern Florida State) and LHP Andrew Sarro (Eastern Florida State).
Worth noting with the Eagles. First baseman/outfielder Nick Diaz, who previously was committed to Georgia, has reopened his recruitment, and is expected to make his decision in the near future.
American Heritage Signees
The Patriots also had eight players put their signatures on college agreements on Wednesday. Topping the list are outfielder/pitcher Dylan Dubovik and right-handed pitcher Talan Holiday.
Dubovik, who belted four home runs in the fall, also has a fastball clocked in the 92-93 mph range. The senior has signed with the Miami Hurricanes.
Holiday, one of the top right-handers in the state, made it official that he will be attending North Carolina.
Also signing from Heritage are: RHP Caden Garro (Flagler), OF Hayden Harrison (Lake Sumtner State College), LHP Mark Aleman (Barry), INF Chris Levy (Miami Dade State College), C Sebastian Garavito (Nova Southeastern) and INF RJ Machado (McLennan Community College).
Outfielder Jordan Rich is still weighing his options and is expected to announce his decision in the near future.
Jupiter High School Signees
Coach Joe Giummule has taken over the program at Jupiter High after being at Taravella. Jupiter had three players sign on Wednesday: SS Colton Schwarz (Florida), INF/RHP Gabe Graulau (South Florida) and INF Jake Finnegan (Pennsylvania).
Additional South Florida Baseball Signings
Archbishop McCarthy: Infielder Danny Machado has signed with Florida Atlantic University.
St. Thomas Aquinas: oOutfielder Jonny Lopez has signed with Florida Atlantic University.
Cardinal Gibbons: The defending state championships had catcher Eddie Marshall sign with Samford (Alabama) and right-hander Michael Ragusa sign with North Carolina State.
Westminster Academy: Catcher/INF Jesus Garcia has signed with Florida International University.
Calvary Christian Academy: RHP/IB/OF Braden Rosenthal made it official that he will be attending Samford (Alabama).