Columbus boys basketball wins fourth consecutive state title
LAKELAND, Fla.- The Columbus Explorers (27-3) become just the fifth Florida school to win four state championships in four years. The Explorers knocked off Windermere, 68-36, in the Class 7A Championship Game.
Leading the way was Duke signee Cameron Boozer finishing with a game-high 20 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.
Four-star junior shooting guard Jaxon Richardson added 14 points, seven rebounds, and three steals in the win. Five-star senior point guard Cayden Boozer added 12 points, five rebounds, and six assists for the Explorers.
The Explorers were never in doubt as they led wire-to-wire where they led by as many as 20 in the opening quarter (27-7). In the second quarter, the Explorers would extend their lead to 34 (47-13) at the half. The largest lead of the game reached 46 at the 0:42 mark of the third quarter, before taking a 64-18 lead heading into the final quarter.
Columbus emptied the bench in the fourth quarter, where Windermere outscored the Explorers 18-4 in the final quarter.
The Explorers become the third school in the state's largest classification to win four straight state championships joining Dillard from 2000 to 2003 as the last to do so.
The Explorers also clinched their spot in the Chipotle Nationals that will take place April 3-5 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Wolverines were led by 6'4 senior wing Benjamin Powell finishing with a team-high 8 points and six rebounds.
Liberty signee TJ Drain added 7 points and four rebounds for the Wolverines in the loss. 6'2 senior point guard Sean Owens also finished with seven points in the loss.
Windermere finishes the season with a 26-6 record.
