Columbus (Florida) head boys basketball coach Andrew Moran being targeted for college gig
According to a report by 247Sports' Luke Chaney, the University of Miami (FL) is targeting Columbus High School boys basketball coach Andrew Moran as an assistant coach under Jai Lucas.
Moran was just recently named the Naismith National High School boys basketball coach of the year.
Andrew Moran named Naismith high school basketball coach of the year
Moran has guided the Explorers' boys basketball program since 2019 and all the Columbus head coach has done is produce championships. With having the talents of Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the Explorers won state crowns from 2022-2025.
The Explorers (27-3) have clinched the No. 1 seed in next month's Chipotle Nationals. The tournament will take place in Fishers, Indiana where they will play either Wasatch Academy (Utah) or a rematch with in-state IMG Academy who they faced in the City of Palms Classic semifinals back in December in the quarterfinals on Thursday, April 3. Columbus defeated IMG on Dec. 21, 77-71.
