Columbus (Florida) head boys basketball coach Andrew Moran being targeted for college gig

Moran has led the Explorers to four straight state championships

Andy Villamarzo, Ross Van De Griek

Andrew Moran has nationally ranked Columbus on an early-season roll in boys basketball.
Andrew Moran has nationally ranked Columbus on an early-season roll in boys basketball.

According to a report by 247Sports' Luke Chaney, the University of Miami (FL) is targeting Columbus High School boys basketball coach Andrew Moran as an assistant coach under Jai Lucas.

Moran was just recently named the Naismith National High School boys basketball coach of the year.

Moran has guided the Explorers' boys basketball program since 2019 and all the Columbus head coach has done is produce championships. With having the talents of Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the Explorers won state crowns from 2022-2025.

The Explorers (27-3) have clinched the No. 1 seed in next month's Chipotle Nationals. The tournament will take place in Fishers, Indiana where they will play either Wasatch Academy (Utah) or a rematch with in-state IMG Academy who they faced in the City of Palms Classic semifinals back in December in the quarterfinals on Thursday, April 3. Columbus defeated IMG on Dec. 21, 77-71.

