Columbus Star Marcellous “Cello” Jackson Narrows Recruitment to Nine SchoolsSchools
Marcellous "Cello" Jackson, A 6-foot-5 senior small forward out of Columbus High School in Miami, Florida is one step closer to a commitment after narrowing down his top schools to nine on Saturday, Jackson posted on his Instagram account.
Jackson's Top Nine Schools Feature Multiple ACC Programs
Jackson will choose between:
- Arkansas State
- California
- Memphis
- Murray State
- Penn State
- Seton Hall
- Temple
- Texas State
- Virginia Tech
National Ranking and Recruiting Profile
The 6-foot-5 senior wing is rated as the No. 139 overall player in the nation, the No. 48 small forward, and the No. 22 overall player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Upcoming Visits
Jackson will take a couple of official visits next month:
- Arkansas State on September 13
- Memphis on September 19.
Grassroots Circuit Success
Jackson played for Nightrydas Elite, a South Florida-based program that plays on the Nike EYBL Circuit.
EYBL Session 1 (Phoenix): 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.
Peach Jam: 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game
Championship Success at Columbus
The Explorers finished the 2024-2025 season with a 27-3 record and were led by Cameron and Cayden Boozer alongside Jackson winning the school's fourth consecutive state championship as well as making a run in their second Chipotle Nationals appearance, where they won their first national championship in program history back in April.
What Jackson Is Saying About Three of His Finalists
In an interview with Sam Lance of ZagsBlog, Jackson shared thoughts on some of his top programs:
- California: “They are a little structured basketball. For me, with my play style, I think I would be more likely to get available paint touches. Getting a lot of assists per game and hitting my shooters.”
- Memphis: "Coach (Hardaway), That’s where I’m from. I’m originally from Memphis, Tennessee. I mean, they play my playstyle. Grit and grind basketball team. Defensive-minded. Just scoring off transition, off defense. I love that program very much, and I would love to play back home.”
- Seton Hall: “They came to see me like my third week at Columbus. They just saw me at practice, my intensity. "Guarding Cayden (Boozer) everyday because I knew that would get me better. They offered me then and then they came to see me in New York at the Jordan Brand Classic.”
