Connor Mathews commits to UMass Minutemen

After an amazing Official visit and lots of prayer, I am beyond blessed and grateful to say I’m 10000% COMMITTED to play football at @UMassFootball @FBCoachDBrown @CoachShaneMonty @mzanellato @Coach_TRussell @Coach_Mince54 @FightMA247 @TheCursiveU @UMassRecruits @247Sports… pic.twitter.com/6ztMny5eLZ