Connor Mathews commits to UMass Minutemen
NICEVILLE, FLORIDA- The Florida Panhandle region has been a hotbed when it comes to quality high school running backs.
On Wednesday morning, another talented tailback decided to make his announcement official on where he's heading after his prep playing days.
Niceville 2025 running back Connor Mathews announced he's committing to UMass over Army, Bucknell, Navy and North Alabama. Mathews made his commitment via his platform on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"After an amazing Official visit and lots of prayer, I am beyond blessed and grateful to say I’m 10000% COMMITTED to play football at UMass."
Mathews played at Navarre High School the last two seasons, but has recently transferred over to Niceville officially as of Wednesday. The running back made waves for the Raiders in 2023 after leading the team to the Class 4S postseason.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back joins an Eagles program that went 9-3 last season and qualified for the Class 4S postseason, reaching the region semifinals.
The bruising tailback rushed for 1,500 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. Mathews also caught 17 passes for 143 yards out of the backfield.
