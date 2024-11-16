High School

Controversial non-fumble call ends Homestead's playoff hopes: Watch and Decide

Video seems to indicate that the football was stripped and on the ground before it crossed the goal line on Monarch's game-winning touchdown run

Andy Villamarzo

Monarch Football team
Monarch Football team / Margate Talk

In Friday night's Class 6A, Region 4 matchup between Homestead and Monarch, the go-ahead touchdown run by Knights' quarterback Jack Speader sealed the victory in a 28-21 decision.

A video posted by Homestead's official football account might show otherwise, however.

Trailing 21-20, the Knights were driving for the game winning touchdown and Spaeder in the video can be seen on a quarterback run when defensive back Cordae Gamble flashes onto the screen seemingly punches the ball out around the 2-yard line. Per the video, Spaeder's run was called a touchdown and the rest is history.

Down below is the video footage via X, posted by Homestead of the touchdown run that became the game-winning score. Take a look below and decide for yourself if it was a touchdown or not.

Monarch will face No. 1 seed Southridge in the region semifinals and Homestead's season ends with a heartbreaking loss on the road. We want you the reader to vote and let us know if you think the play was a touchdown or not.

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo

