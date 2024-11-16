Controversial non-fumble call ends Homestead's playoff hopes: Watch and Decide
In Friday night's Class 6A, Region 4 matchup between Homestead and Monarch, the go-ahead touchdown run by Knights' quarterback Jack Speader sealed the victory in a 28-21 decision.
A video posted by Homestead's official football account might show otherwise, however.
Trailing 21-20, the Knights were driving for the game winning touchdown and Spaeder in the video can be seen on a quarterback run when defensive back Cordae Gamble flashes onto the screen seemingly punches the ball out around the 2-yard line. Per the video, Spaeder's run was called a touchdown and the rest is history.
Down below is the video footage via X, posted by Homestead of the touchdown run that became the game-winning score. Take a look below and decide for yourself if it was a touchdown or not.
Monarch will face No. 1 seed Southridge in the region semifinals and Homestead's season ends with a heartbreaking loss on the road. We want you the reader to vote and let us know if you think the play was a touchdown or not.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi