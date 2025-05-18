Corey Simms, 2026 running back, transferring from Mitchell to Clearwater Central Catholic
One of the Tampa Bay area's top high school running backs is changing up schools ahead of his senior season.
Corey Simms, a Class of 2026 tailback, confirmed with High School On SI Florida Saturday night that he will be transferring from Mitchell to Clearwater Central Catholic.
Simms had just recently received his first college offer from Washburn Ichabod this spring and looked to be a candidate to rush for potentially 2,000 yards after churning out just under 1,600 in 2024.
Last season with the Mustangs, Simms rushed for 1,590 yards on 242 carries and found pay dirt 21 times. Simms was also effective catching the ball out of the backfield, hauling in 16 passes for 220 yards and three scores.
The Mustangs won the Class 6A, District 9 championship and ended last season in the region semifinals, falling to eventual state champion West Boca Raton.
Whoever becomes the go-to-back out of the backfield for Mitchell could be in line for a big 2025 campaign alongside quarterback Cayden Thomas, who is one of the area's top signal callers. Thomas just received an offer from North Alabama and is coming off a 2,328-yard season through the air.
In the meantime, the Mustangs will have to look elsewhere for a running back to step up to the plate as they are taking part in a 3-team jamboree on Wednesday with Clearwater and state powerhouse Cardinal Mooney.
Clearwater Central Catholic has established themselves as one of Tampa Bay's top football programs and have played in the Class 1M/1A state championship game the last four seasons. The Marauders lost a trio of 1,000-yard rushers in Jershaun Newton (Illinois signee), Sean Cuono (Indiana signee) and Nasir Hutchinson, all to graduation.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi