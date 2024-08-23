Corner Canyon (UT) upsets No. 4 nationally ranked IMG Academy
It was going to be the make or break game of the season for Corner Canyon (Utah) on Thursday night against No. 4 nationally-ranked IMG Academy.
In the Chargers' second game last season, the team got drilled 63-42 when they faced Bishop Gorman (Nevada) on the road. This time against another national power, Corner Canyon was able to get the job done.
Overcoming a 14-point deficit at halftime, the No. 16 nationally ranked Chargers fought back to take the lead midway in the fourth quarter to pull off a stunning 35-34 victory over IMG Academy. The last loss suffered by the Ascenders' national team was to start the 2022 season against Miami Central at home.
The Ascenders had no answer for 5-star 2025 wide receiver Jerome Myles, who caught the game's eventual go-ahead touchdown with under six minutes remaining in the game.
Myles was the go-to-man for 4-star 2026 quarterback Helaman Casuga, who was practically unstoppable in the second half against one of the country's top defenses. Casuga threw for two and rushed for another touchdown in th second half, en route to lifting the Chargers to the surprising win.
It looked like IMG Academy (0-1) would have its way with the Corner Canyon defense after finishing its second drive flawlessly, ending in a 50-yard connection from Ty Hawkins to Eric McFarland to put the Ascenders up 7-0.
Corner Canyon (1-0) would answer back on its very next possession when Casuga would hit on a long scoring throw of his own, a 45-yard strike to Lucas Jackson to knot things up at 7-all.
Both teams exchanged blows in the opening half, but the Ascenders would make it a two-possession game with 22 seconds halftime when Hawkins found wide receiver Adonis Moise on a 18-yard touchdown pass.
Leading 28-14 at intermission, it looked like IMG Academy would enter the second half aiming to add on to its sizable advantage. Instead, the Ascenders had troubles finding the endzone at all in the final two quarters.
With 2:25 left in the third quarter, Casuga took it in himself on a 1-yard touchdown run to inch the Chargers to within 28-21. The junior signal caller hit Myles once again for a touchdown, a 26-yard pass, to tie the game up at 28-all.
That setup the go-ahead between Casuga and Myles. IMG Academy would not go down quietly, however, as Hawkins led the team down the field, eventually ending on a 8-yard Tranard Roberts' touchdown run.
IMG's Billy Miller opted to go for the 2-point conversion to take the lead, still trailing 35-34, and to no avail would not convert. Hawkins was stopped at the 1-yard line on a triple option play call, thus sealing the victory for Casuga and the Chargers.
