Cottondale's Cameron Odom voted SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week
Cameron Odom, Football, Cottondale
Not everyday that every single pass you throw goes for a touchdown. That was the case for Odom, who completed all three of his passes for 184 yards and three scores in a 64-22 win over Freeport.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl