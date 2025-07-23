Countdown to Florida high school football: Tavares Soaring to New Heights in 2025
The high school football season in Florida gets underway in just a few weeks. High School on SI Florida will be previewing some of the top teams leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Tavares Bulldogs football program, which is led by fourth-year head coach Gavin Jones. Jones has led the Bulldogs to improve their win total in each of the three seasons he's been at the helm, where they went 0-10 in 2022, followed by a 5-5 record in 2023, and went 7-3 in 2024.
2024 Season Recap
Record: 7-3
Key Returners
Senior Linebacker Izayia Williams- Ranked as the No. 3 linebacker in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. Williams is committed to Ole Miss.
Senior Wide Receiver Beckham Peters- Averaged 16.0 yards/reception in 2024, where he finished with just six catches for 96 yards.
Senior Safety Kylan Doster- Finished the 2024 season with 48 total tackles and five interceptions. Currently holds offers from Liberty and Texas Southern.
Junior Running Back Tamauri Collins- Had 75 carries for 706 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground as a sophomore in 2024. Received his first offer from South Florida back in the spring.
Junior Linebacker Ari Bentley- 89 total tackles (12 tackles for loss) as a sophomore.
Junior Linebacker Jelani Bentley- 70 total tackles (7 tackles for loss), three sacks, and an interception in 2024.
Key Newcomers
Sophomore Athlete Jamar Collins- Poised to have a huge breakout season as he plays on both sides of the ball.
Senior Defensive Back Camare Williams- Played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Tavares, before spending last season at Eustis.
Junior Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman Latraverick Anderson- Played his sophomore season at South Lake High School.
Junior Defensive Back Jayden Robertson- Played his sophomore season at Leesburg High School
Tavares Bulldogs 2025 Football Schedule (With Predictions)
Friday, August 15 vs. Ocala Forest (Preseason)
Friday, August 22 vs. Citrus- Win
Friday, August 29 at South Lake- Win
Friday, September 12 at George Jenkins- Win
Friday, September 19 vs. The Villages Charter- Loss
Friday, September 26 at Eustis- Win
Friday, October 3 at New Smyrna Beach- Win
Friday, October 10 vs. Mount Dora- Win
Friday, October 17 vs. Bishop Moore- Loss
Friday, October 24 vs. Deltona- Win
Friday, October 31 at East Ridge- Win
Season Prediction: 8-2
The Tavares Bulldogs will have another improved season in 2025, where they will improve their win total from seven in 2024 to eight in 2025. The Bulldogs have two big games this season, which come on September 19, when they'll host The Villages Charter, and on October 17, when they'll welcome Bishop Moore to Dr. Argin A. Boggus Stadium for a huge tilt in District 3A-6.
