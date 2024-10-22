Creighton basketball grabs a commitment from a Florida 4-Star
Hudson Greer, A 6-6 small forward from Austin, Texas who will play his senior season at national powerhouse Montverde Academy committed to Creighton University last month.
Greer chose the Blue Jays after having 20 offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, and several others.
He is a Top 35 prospect and is the No. 6 ranked small forward in the nation, according to 247Sports. He is also the highest-ranked Creighton commit in modern history.
Greer had been a long priority for the Blue Jays since they offered him back in June 2023 where he also took an official visit to Omaha last December.
The 6-6 185-pound small forward attended Lake Travis High School for the past three years where he averaged 22.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 54 percent from the field for the Cavaliers reaching the Texas Class 6A Regional Semifinals last season.
During the Nike EYBL Circuit, Greer played for JL3 Basketball based out of Houston where he averaged 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 11 games, according to Synergy Sports.
Here’s what 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said on Greer:
Greer is a wing who combines solid size, vertical athleticism, shooting potential, a very solid natural feel for the game, and mature approach.
His basketball IQ may be his best attribute. He just really knows how to play. He's a good passer and quick decision-maker who often immediately knows where the ball is supposed to go. He can feed the post and pass with both hands. He cuts and moves without the ball extremely well and will run lanes hard to get easy baskets in transition. He's also a good athlete who can be a bouncy finisher, and simultaneously a lay-up maker around the rim. He's not especially long, but he has good wing size at 6-foot-6 and continues to add muscle to his solid frame. Greer has shown flashes of flying at the glass for athletic rebounds and also has a good acumen for the game on the defensive end of the floor, but potentially more versatility up the line-up than down.