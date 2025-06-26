Where each 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick played in high school
On draft night, the future of the NBA walks across the stage to shake commissioner Adam Silver's hand one by one, but the moment was likely forged in high school where most of the draftees starred.
Here is where each 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick played in high school.
The following list is in order of the NBA Draft.
1. DALLAS MAVERICKS: Cooper Flagg, F
High school: Montverde Academy (FL)
College: Duke
Flagg was a 2024 McDonald's All-American, named the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball USA and the Naismith Prep Player of the Year. He finished the season averaging 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game during his final high school season while leading the Eagles to a perfect 34–0 record and the program's eighth national title.
2. SAN ANTONIO SPURS: Dylan Harper, G
High school: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
School: Rutgers
Harper led the Ironmen to a 29–3 record and a NJSIAA Non-Public A state title, averaging 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists along the way. He also sharpened his game on the AAU circuit with the New York Renaissance, one of the top grassroots programs in the country.
3. PHILADELPHIA 76ers: VJ Edgecombe, G
High school: Long Island Lutheran (NY)
College: Baylor
As a senior, Edgecombe averaged 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game to lead the Crusaders to a 21-5 record. During his senior year, he was selected to play in the 2024 McDonald's All-American game.
4. CHARLOTTE HORNETS: Kon Knueppel, G
High school: Wisconsin Lutheran (WI)
College: Duke
As a senior, he averaged 26.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game during the regular season and was named Wisconsin Mr. Basketball. He helped Wisconsin Lutheran win the 2024 Division 2 State Championship against Pewaukee and finish the season with a 30–0 record.
5. UTAH JAZZ: Ace Bailey, F
High school: McEachern (GA)
College: Rutgers
Bailey averaged 32.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 blocks per game as a senior. Bailey was selected to play in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit during his senior year.
6. WASHINGTON WIZARDS: Tre Johnson, G
High school: Link Academy (MO)
College: Texas
Johnson produced 15.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range and 90.5% from the free throw line during his senior year. Johnson led the Lions to a 26–7 record. Johnson was selected to play in the 2024 McDonald's All-American game during his senior year.
7. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS: Jeremiah Fears, G
High school: Compass Prep (AZ)
College: Oklahoma
As a junior, he averaged a team-high 14.2 points along with 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.5 steals. Fears became a consensus four-star prospect and was tabbed as a top-25 guard in the 2025 ESPN 100.
8. BROOKLYN NETS: Egor Demin, G
High school: Real Madrid
College: BYU
Demin, a European product, helped Real Madrid B to the Euroleague Basketball Next Generation Tournament championship in 2023.
9. TORONTO RAPTORS: Collin Murray-Boyles, F
High school: Wasatch Academy (UT)
College: South Carolina
At Wasatch Academy as a senior, he posted a team-leading average of 15.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game; he was first in the conference in rebounds and third in points scored. He was ranked a consensus four-star recruit and a top-100 player nationally following his performance at Wasatch.
10. HOUSTON ROCKETS: Khaman Maluach, C
High school: NBA Academy Africa
College: Duke
Maluach is a product of the NBA's global expansion, coming from the NBA Academy system in Africa. He attended local camps in Senegal run by Luol Deng.
NOTE: Maluach was later traded to the Phoenix Suns.
11. PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS: Cedric Coward, F
High school: Fresno Central (CA)
College: Washington State
Coward has one of the best stories in this year's NBA Draft after starting his college career at an NCAA Division III Willamette (Ore.) before transferring to Eastern Washington and eventually Wazzu.
At Fresno Central he averaged 17.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as a senior.
NOTE: Coward was later traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
12. CHICAGO BULLS: Noa Essengue, F
High school: Centre Fédéral de Basket-ball (France)
College: France
Essengue played his most recent basketball professionally in Germany for Orange Academy in Weißenhorn. The 6-foot-10 prospect with a rangy, defensive qualities is only 18 years old.
13. ATLANTA HAWKS: Derik Queen, C
High school: Montverde Academy (FL)
College: Maryland
Queen was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2024 class, according to major recruiting services. He was named the 2024 McDonald's All-American game co-MVP.
14. SAN ANTONIO SPURS: Carter Bryant, F
High school: Corona Centennial (CA)
College: Arizona
Bryant was a standout at Centennial, averaging 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for coach Josh Giles before going on to be named a 2024 McDonald's All-American.
