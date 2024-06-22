Scores from the Florida high school 7v7 football state championships (6/22/2024)
THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA – The Florida High School (FHS) 7v7 Association hosted Day 2 of the 43-team passing tournament on Saturday morning and afternoon.
Plant High School of Tampa came away with the FHS 7v7 Association's state championship, with the Panthers soundly defeating West Orange 33-3.
"Our biggest thing after our loss to Columbus was that we wanted to build depth," Plant head coach Hank Brown said. "We wanted to understand where we were as a team because that was kind of achilles heel for us in that game. We came through on that and we did that all off-season. We've been all about building a family culture here and continuing to grow on that throughout the summer."
Plant quarterback JC Mirasola exited the semifinal against Steinbrenner due to cramping, but the signal caller returned for the championship tilt versus West Orange.
The Panthers' gunslinger didn't disappoint, as Mirasola finished the championship game throwing five touchdown passes. With players like running back Waltez Clark (Florida commitment) and tight end Max Hunt (Pitt commitment), the Panthers were able to runaway with the title in hand.
"It's hot out here," Brown added about the heat on the dais. "It goes back to building timing and depth, understanding where we are. It's like now, JC (Mirasola) catches a cramp, he's our guy, but we have solid backup to come in and take care of business."
West Orange became the surprise team in the championship finals, with the Warriors edging out Central Florida foe Sanford Seminole in the quarterfinals 19-7. The Warriors went on to upend East Lake 26-0 behind the play of 2028 quarterback AJ Chung before reaching the finals.
SBLive Sports Florida was on hand for the event at the brand new facilities at The Villages Charter School's sports complex. Down below is every game score from Saturday's action played among the 43 teams.
Day 2 game scores
Morning Flight
South Lake 36, West Orange Orange 9
East Lake 23, West Port 6
West Orange Blue 19, Olympia 13
Windermere 18, Columbia 12
Avon Park 26, Lake Region 6
Alonso 30, Harmony 12
Winter Springs 12, FSU High 3
Riverview Black 20, Sebastian River 0
Lyman 24, Nature Coast 13
Steinbrenner 26, Riverview Blue 0
Wharton 20, Plant Gold 14
Northeast 39, Space Coast 0
Plant Black 34, Avon Park 7
Sanford Seminole 28, Tavares 0
Lake Howell 32, Colonial 8
Eastside 16, Tocoi Creek 13
The Villages 20, Leesburg 13
Vanguard 35, South Lake 3
East Lake 24, Vanguard 18
The Villages 20, Eastside 12
West Orange Blue 23, Lake Howell 14
Sanford Seminole Orange 29, Windermere 6
Plant Black 38, Alonso 22
Wharton 26, Northeast 19
Steinbrenner 13, Winter Springs 3
Lyman 20, Riverview Black 13
Afternoon Flight (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final)
East Lake 23, The Villages 15
West Orange Blue 19, Sanford Seminole 7
Plant Black 28, Wharton 7
Steinbrenner 22, Lyman 3
West Orange Blue 26, East Lake 0 (semifinal)
Plant Black 19, Steinbrenner 12 (semifinal)
Plant Black 33, West Orange Blue 3 (championship game)
