Deandre Harvey transfers from Williston to The Rock School for his senior season
When The Rock School Lions take the floor for the 2025-2026 season, they will have a different playmaker on their hands.
Deandre Harvey, A 6-4 combo guard announced on Monday he will be transferring from Williston to The Rock School for his upcoming senior season. Harvey averaged 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 3.0 steals per game this past season for the Red Devils where they reached the Rural classification regional finals before losing to Hawthorne.
Harvey was a key part in Williston's two state championships while running the combo guard position for the Red Devils, where he will now get to explore his skill and playmaking abilities on a national level.
The Rock National are coming off a 20-11 season where they competed in the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association (SIAA).
Harvey will look to become a focal point in the Lions' offense next season where he will likely fill the point guard void that was held by Evan Sterck, who is off to playing collegiate basketball at Jacksonville University. Harvey will likely share the point guard duties with four-star junior guard Joseph Hartman next season.
