Dereon Coleman commits to Miami (FL); Hurricanes nab 4-star quarterback
It's been a nice last couple of days for the University of Miami Hurricanes.
On Wednesday evening, Mario Cristobal's staff set off some fireworks just before the 4th of July.
Orlando Jones High School junior 4-star quarterback Dereon Coleman announced he was committing to Miami (FL) over Oklahoma, Ole Miss and University of Central Florida.
Coleman becomes the fifth 2026 Florida signal caller to announce where he will be going collegiately after Noah Grubbs (Notre Dame), Brady Hart (Michigan), Dia Bell (Texas) and Will Griffin (Florida) have previously announced their intentions.
Coleman started his high school football career as an 8th grader at Fort Meade in 2021, completing 72-of-121 passes (59 percent) for 1,180 yards with 12 touchdowns. After seeing minimal time at Plant City as a freshman, Coleman went on to star at Jones in 2023 and flourished.
The quarterback finished last season completed 116-of-183 passes (63 percent) for 2,236 yards, 16 touchdowns and a mere six picks. Coleman also rushed for 247 yards and four scores.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound quarterback also has offers from schools like Arkansas, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Incarnate Word, Marshall, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, SMU, South Carolina, TCU, Texas A&M, UNLV, USF, UT Martin, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl