Destin (Florida) names Christopher Bell head boys basketball coach

Bell has over 25 years of coaching experience and is the director of Florida Dream on the Grassroots Circuit. He has also previously served as the assistant boys basketball coach at Niceville High School.

The coaching carousel in the Sunshine State continues with the latest coming from Destin High School, with the latest being Christopher Bell being named the new head boys basketball coach, the school released a social media post earlier in the week.

THIS JUST IN // A record crowd of student athletes and parents were on hand to welcome new Varsity Basketball Coach...

Posted by Destin High School on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Bell replaces Garrett Ruppel who stepped down as the head boys basketball coach at Destin High School back in late April after serving just two seasons with the Sharks, before moving onto being named the head boys basketball coach at Rocky Bayou Christian.

Ruppel, in his two seasons with Destin High School, finished 26-24 (.520) winning percentage and didn't make the regional playoffs as the Sharks were still in their two-year postseason ban for becoming eligible for the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state playoffs.

Ruppel will be named the head boys basketball coach atRocky Bayou Christian, where he will be replacing Rob Hubbs, who resigned from his position after seven seasons with the Knights posting a career record of 60-95 (.387) winning percentage in his tenure with the program.

The Sharks went 14-11 during the 2024-2025 season and will be eligible for Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) district, regional, and state competition starting in the 2025-2026 season.

Bell brings in a ton of local experience with him, where he served as the Head Junior Varsity and Varsity assistant coach at Niceville High School, as well as coaching successful programs on military bases all around the globe.

"I'm honored to lead the Destin High Basketball program, as I am a believer in hard work, accountability, respect, and academic achievement", Bell said in a statement. "I'm excited to mentor our student-athletes at the highest level", Bell added.

