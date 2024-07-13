Former NFL star returns to Florida to coach high school football
It's a new era beginning over at Bayshore High School in Bradenton, Florida when it comes to the Bruins' football program.
Under new head coach Ace Sanders, a former Manatee High School and University of South Carolina standout, the program has begun making moves with staff additions. On Friday, Sanders made his first big splash hire on the South Suncoast.
Bayshore football announced the appointment of former NFL defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to the coaching staff, according to an announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter.
"All I know is work and from the work results were made," Rodgers-Cromartie said via the post in a statement.
Rodgers-Cromartie played his high school football at Lakewood Ranch High School before onto the collegiate level, playing at Tennessee State. From 2004-2007 there, Rodgers-Cromartie intercepted 11 passes and batted away 25 during his time with the Tigers.
The defensive back was drafted as the No. 16 pick of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and played in the league for 12 seasons. During Rodgers-Cromartie's time in the NFL, in ended up playing for the Cardinals, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
After his playing days in the NFL, Rodgers-Cromartie appeared back on the gridiron on the adult amateur circuit, playing for the now defunct Tampa Bay Thunder and West Coast Soldiers, respectively. Rodgers-Cromartie also plays in the A7FL for the Tampa Nightcrawlers.
Bayshore kicks off the 2024 season on the road when they face St. Petersburg Catholic in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rodgers-Cromartie will face off against his old team on Nov. 1st when the Bruins host Lakewood Ranch.
Bayshore Bruins 2024 Football Schedule
