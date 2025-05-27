Doral Academy's Allison Bustamante Named Head Women's Basketball Coach at Barry University
Barry University, A Division II school in Miami Shores, Florida has named Allison Bustamante as the program's next head women's basketball coach, the school announced in a press release on Tuesday.
Bustamante was previously the head girls basketball coach at Doral Academy for the last two seasons where she led the Firebirds to back-to-back Final Four appearances for the first time in school history.
Bustamante compiled a 44-16 career record in her two seasons with the Firebirds and a .733 winning percentage with the program and was named the Class 5A-7A Coach of the Year, via the Miami Herald in 2025, as well as the Miami-Dade County Coach of the Year in 2024.
Before coming to Doral Academy, Bustamante spent six seasons coaching at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, where she led the Cyclones to their only district championship in 2023. During Bustamante's coaching career at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, she posted a record of 68-32 (.680) winning percentage and reached the regional playoffs twice.
"I'm honored and excited to accept the position as head women's basketball coach at Barry University," Bustamante said. "This opportunity means a great deal to me, not only because of Barry's strong tradition of academic and athletic excellence, but also because of the values, vision, and sense of community that make this University so special", Bustamante stated.
"I want to sincerely thank the administration for their belief in my leadership and vision. I look forward to representing Barry University with pride, purpose, and a relentless work ethic", Bustamante added.
Bustamante is no stranger to the South Florida area, where she played her high school basketball career at Lourdes Academy. She was selected as a four-time First-Team All-Dade player by the Miami Herald, a two-time First Team All-State, and a two-time Miami-Dade Player of the Year. She was also recognized as one of the top 50 players in the country.
She played her collegiate career at Notre Dame from 2001 to 2003 before finishing at Florida International University (FIU) from 2003 to 2005. Bustamante was a part of the Fighting Irish's 2001 National Championship team.
Bustamante is also the founder of AB Hoops, where she trains South Florida-based girls and boys basketball players across all ages where she launched her training business back in 2010.
