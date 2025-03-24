Dr. Phillips re-hires Ben Witherspoon as head boys basketball coach
On Monday morning, Dr. Phillips has announced that they will be bringing back Ben Witherspoon as it's head boys basketball coach.
Witherspoon led the Panthers to a state title in 2021, as well as a state runner-up finish in 2022 before leaving to become the assistant men's basketball coach at Mercer University for the past three years.
During his first tenure with the Panthers, Witherspoon led his team to win two district titles and two regional titles in his three previous seasons from 2019 to 2022. He also had 10 players pursue collegiate careers with four of them going to play at the Division 1 level; Ernest Udeh (Kansas/TCU), Riley Kugel (Florida/Mississippi State), Denzel Aberdeen (Florida), and Abdoulaye Thiam (Minnesota).
Witherspoon comes back replacing Antonio Cunningham who spent three seasons coaching the Panthers, as Cunningham had a career record of 33-44 winning zero district championships and zero regional playoff appearances including an 11-15 record for the Panthers this season.
In Witherspoon's previous three seasons at Dr. Phillips he went 70-17 (.804 winning percentage) with three 20-plus win seasons.
