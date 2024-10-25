East St. Louis vs. IMG Academy football: Live score updates (10/25/2024)
Two of the top teams in the nation will go head-to-head on Friday night when East St. Louis travels south to take on IMG Academy in an Illinois-Florida high school football showdown.
The 5-1 Ascenders are ranked No. 4 in the latestSBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings. They enjoyed a bye last week after a 21-16 scare on the road at Venice the week before. Their only loss this year was a season-opening one-point loss on the road against then-No. 19 Corner Canyon in Utah.
The Flyers are 8-0 following a 14-7 win on the road at Edwardsville last Friday. They have only allowed one opponent to score more than two touchdowns this season and they are winning their games by an average of 33.3 points.
The 2024 IMG Academy roster features 12 combined recruits who are ranked in 247sports' 2025 and 2026 classes, including linebacker Gavin Nix (Miami commit) and offensive lineman Michael Carroll (Alabama commit).
Prior to the nail-biter against Venice two weeks ago, the Ascenders had held their last four opponents to 14 points or less.
Edwardsville made things closer for East St. Louis than the Flyers would have liked, but they managed to secure their ninth consecutive Southwestern Conference title with Phillip White’s interception with 1:54 remaining.
They have won 47 of their past 48 SWC games and have held the last five opposing teams to 10 points or less.
