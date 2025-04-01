EJ Murray named new head girls basketball coach at Melbourne Central Catholic
According to Brevard Sports Network, EJ Murray has stepped down as the head girls basketball coach at Palm Bay High School and will be named the new head girls basketball coach at Melbourne Central Catholic.
Murray led the Pirates to their first state title in school history back in February as well as making the school's first appearance at The Throne National Championships last week reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Bishop McNamara (Maryland).
Murray spent the previous five years coaching at Palm Bay High School, with four of them being an assistant coach and last year serving as the head coach replacing Sara Murano who stepped down following the 2023-2024 season. Before coming to Palm Bay, Murray won two state championships with Florida Prep in 2019 and 2020.
"Before I move forward I want to first say this was not an easy decision. The last five years at Palm Bay High School have given me some of the best coaching memories of my career.” Murray told Alan Zlotorzynski, of the Brevard Sports Network.
Murray will look to lead the Lady Hustlers back into a winning culture where they have not won a regional playoff game since 2019 when they reached the regional final.
Melbourne Central Catholic is coming off a 7-13 season in 2024-2025 under previous head coach Jason Armstrong.
