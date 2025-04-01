High School

EJ Murray named new head girls basketball coach at Melbourne Central Catholic

Murray led Palm Bay to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 4A girls basketball title back in March

Palm Bay girls basketball head coach EJ Murray coaches his team against Bishop Moore in the Region 1 finals of the FHSAA Class 4A girls basketball tournament Friday, February 21, 2025. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
According to Brevard Sports Network, EJ Murray has stepped down as the head girls basketball coach at Palm Bay High School and will be named the new head girls basketball coach at Melbourne Central Catholic.

Murray led the Pirates to their first state title in school history back in February as well as making the school's first appearance at The Throne National Championships last week reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Bishop McNamara (Maryland).

Murray spent the previous five years coaching at Palm Bay High School, with four of them being an assistant coach and last year serving as the head coach replacing Sara Murano who stepped down following the 2023-2024 season. Before coming to Palm Bay, Murray won two state championships with Florida Prep in 2019 and 2020.

"Before I move forward I want to first say this was not an easy decision. The last five years at Palm Bay High School have given me some of the best coaching memories of my career.” Murray told Alan Zlotorzynski, of the Brevard Sports Network.

Murray will look to lead the Lady Hustlers back into a winning culture where they have not won a regional playoff game since 2019 when they reached the regional final.

Melbourne Central Catholic is coming off a 7-13 season in 2024-2025 under previous head coach Jason Armstrong.

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

