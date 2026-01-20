Elite 11 Miami Regional Breakdown: Top QB Performers, Evaluations and Takeaways
In a recruiting landscape crowded with camps, showcases, and exposure events, the Elite 11 Regional continues to stand apart. This is not where quarterbacks arrive to be validated. This is where they come to be measured.
The Miami stop once again reinforced why this platform still carries real weight in the quarterback ecosystem. Rankings, stars, and offers often follow moments like these. In today’s game, perception creates opportunity—and opportunity often turns into money. Elite 11 remains one of the few environments where that perception is earned through performance, not hype.
Why This Camp Still Matters
The Elite 11 Miami Regional brought together a deep quarterback field, offering an early look at how the 2027 and 2028 classes are beginning to separate themselves. Hosted at Gibson Park, the workout tested far more than arm talent. Accuracy, command, competitive consistency, and how quarterbacks handled adversity were all under evaluation in a fast-paced setting.
This is not a camp designed to protect egos. Every rep is logged. Every throw is watched. Quarterbacks are evaluated not just on what they do well, but how they respond when things aren’t perfect.
Why This Stage Is Personal
I’ve lived this moment before. Back in 2007, as a three-star quarterback, I attended the Elite 11 Regional at USC and remember the pressure clearly—knowing every throw mattered and that evaluators were watching far more than arm strength. Command, body language, and how you responded when things weren’t perfect all carried weight. That same edge was present in Miami, and the quarterbacks who understood what this environment truly demands were the ones who separated themselves early.
A Clear Disclaimer on Evaluations
From an independent evaluator’s perspective, several quarterbacks distinguished themselves during the session. The recognitions below reflect my personal evaluations and observations from the day and are not official camp awards nor a reflection of the Elite 11 staff’s selections.
They are based on consistency, competitiveness, and command throughout the workout.
My Camp MVP: Command at the Top
One of the most commanding performances of the day came from Davin Davidson, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound quarterback from Cardinal Mooney (FL) in the Class of 2027. Davidson’s physical presence was obvious from the start, but what truly separated him was how he controlled the environment. He operated with confidence, handled the install smoothly, and delivered repeatable throws across all levels of the field. Whether working through timing routes or pushing the ball vertically, Davidson stayed composed and competitive throughout the session. His consistency, competitiveness, and command earned him a national spotlight along with Camp MVP honors within this evaluation.
Under the Radar Award: Winning the Day Quietly
Not every standout performance demands attention in real time, and Max Griner was a perfect example. The 2027 quarterback from Santaluces High School quietly put together one of the steadiest days in Miami. At 6’1.5”, 195 pounds, Griner stayed on schedule, showed clean mechanics, and consistently delivered accurate throws without forcing the football. He stacked quality reps from start to finish and looked comfortable operating within structure. That level of efficiency and poise earned him the Under the Radar designation from this evaluation.
“Next Up” Award: A Glimpse of What’s Coming
The Miami regional also provided an early look at the next wave of quarterback talent, and JJ Chapman made that impression clear. The 2028 quarterback from Oak Creek High School (WI) traveled in and showed confidence, composure, and developmental upside while competing against older quarterbacks. At 6’2”, 195 pounds, Chapman flashed arm talent and competitiveness, while showing the type of mindset that projects well long-term. His performance earned him the “Next Up” award, recognizing trajectory and upside rather than a finished product.
Will Jackson: Arm Talent and Composure
Will Jackson, a 2027 quarterback from Camden County High School (GA), consistently showed traits that translate well at the next level. Jackson displayed natural arm talent, the ability to drive the football, and a calm presence throughout the workout. He handled competitive periods with confidence and showed a solid understanding of timing and placement. His performance reflected a quarterback who is comfortable in evaluative environments and capable of executing within structure.
Kevin Verpaele: Rhythm and Repeatability
Kevin Verpaele, a 2027 quarterback from Merritt Island High School (FL), put together a strong body of work built on rhythm and consistency. Verpaele showed a steady approach, delivering accurate throws while maintaining balance and tempo throughout the session. He operated efficiently, stayed engaged rep after rep, and reinforced his reliability as a distributor. His ability to stay composed and productive stood out in a deep field.
Joaquin Kavouklis: Competitive Edge
Joaquin Kavouklis, a 2027 quarterback from Gaither High School (FL), impressed with his competitiveness and approach to the workout. Kavouklis showed toughness, quick decision-making, and an ability to stay locked in throughout the session. He competed every rep, responded well to coaching, and consistently brought energy to the field—traits that evaluators value just as much as physical tools in this setting.
AJ Chung: Early Confidence and Upside
One of the younger quarterbacks to stand out was AJ Chung, a 2028 quarterback from West Orange High School (FL). Chung showed confidence and composure beyond his class, holding his own against older competition. He displayed arm talent, poise, and a willingness to compete, giving evaluators an early glimpse of his long-term upside as he continues to develop physically and mentally.
Same Standard, Different Paths
The Miami stop reinforced what continues to make the Elite 11 environment valuable: quarterbacks may arrive from different regions, backgrounds, and stages of development, but they are all evaluated against the same standard. Consistency, competitiveness, and command remain the measuring sticks, regardless of ranking or reputation. As the regional tour continues, performances like those from Davin Davidson, Max Griner, JJ Chapman, Will Jackson, Kevin Verpaele, Joaquin Kavouklis, and AJ Chung will continue to shape conversations around projection and development—often well before stars and rankings catch up. And that has always been the point of this platform.