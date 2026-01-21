High School

Elite QB Neimann Lawrence transferring to state title-winning program

The 5-star 2028 quarterback makes a high-profile move to one of Florida’s premier high school football programs

Kevin L. Smith

Sophomore quarterback Neimann Lawrence throws a pass for Miami Northwestern in a game against Miami Central during the 2025 season.
Sophomore quarterback Neimann Lawrence throws a pass for Miami Northwestern in a game against Miami Central during the 2025 season. / Jeff Klein/SBLive

A high school football powerhouse in Florida that is coming off a state championship season in 2025 is set to bring on one of the most coveted and talented quarterback prospects in the nation.

According to an Instagram post by 305 Sports, Neimann Lawrence – a five-star Class of 2028 signal caller – is transferring from Miami Northwestern to American Heritage.

Lawrence led Miami Northwestern to the FHSAA Class 3A championship game, but the Bulls lost 23-22 to Jacksonville Raines. 

The sophomore’s 2025 campaign with the Bulls was capped with 2,603 yards, 39 touchdowns and six interceptions on 131 of 185 completed passes.

It is the second time in Lawrence’s high school career that he is transferring to a different school. A freshman at Ransom Everglades in Miami, Lawrence completed 160-of-249 passes for 2,665 yards and 31 TDs in that season for the Raiders.

Rivals reported on Tuesday that sources confirmed Lawrence wasn’t at Miami Northwestern anymore. Despite not specifying why he’s transferring to American Heritage, the sophomore did share 305 Sports’ post in his Instagram story.

Lawrence has received nearly 30 Division I offers – including Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and more.

Last year, American Heritage captured its fifth state title in program history after beating the Jones Tigers in the FHSAA Class 4A championship game for the second year in a row.

“For South Florida football, we feel like we’re the standard,” American Heritage coach Mike Smith said at the Navy All-American Bowl Award Ceremony. “Us in general (American Heritage), I’m so proud of what we’ve built there and the culture we’ve built there.”

The Patriots are losing two quarterbacks to graduation, including Leon Strawder and Texas signee Dia Bell.

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published |Modified
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Florida