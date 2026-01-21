Elite QB Neimann Lawrence transferring to state title-winning program
A high school football powerhouse in Florida that is coming off a state championship season in 2025 is set to bring on one of the most coveted and talented quarterback prospects in the nation.
According to an Instagram post by 305 Sports, Neimann Lawrence – a five-star Class of 2028 signal caller – is transferring from Miami Northwestern to American Heritage.
Lawrence led Miami Northwestern to the FHSAA Class 3A championship game, but the Bulls lost 23-22 to Jacksonville Raines.
The sophomore’s 2025 campaign with the Bulls was capped with 2,603 yards, 39 touchdowns and six interceptions on 131 of 185 completed passes.
It is the second time in Lawrence’s high school career that he is transferring to a different school. A freshman at Ransom Everglades in Miami, Lawrence completed 160-of-249 passes for 2,665 yards and 31 TDs in that season for the Raiders.
Rivals reported on Tuesday that sources confirmed Lawrence wasn’t at Miami Northwestern anymore. Despite not specifying why he’s transferring to American Heritage, the sophomore did share 305 Sports’ post in his Instagram story.
Lawrence has received nearly 30 Division I offers – including Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and more.
Last year, American Heritage captured its fifth state title in program history after beating the Jones Tigers in the FHSAA Class 4A championship game for the second year in a row.
“For South Florida football, we feel like we’re the standard,” American Heritage coach Mike Smith said at the Navy All-American Bowl Award Ceremony. “Us in general (American Heritage), I’m so proud of what we’ve built there and the culture we’ve built there.”
The Patriots are losing two quarterbacks to graduation, including Leon Strawder and Texas signee Dia Bell.
