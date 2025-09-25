Ex-NFL RB Abruptly Resigns from Florida High School
For as quick and elusive as he was on the football field, former NFL running back and Florida State standout Karlos Williams was equally the same when it came to his next passion.
Williams, who helped lead the Seminols to a BCS national championship, announced on social media earlier this week that he was resigning from his positions at a Florida high school. He was serving as the defensive coordinator at Liberty County High School, along with being the recruiting coordinator and head track and field coach.
“I’m very sad to say that, I am no longer the Defensive Coordinator, Recruiting Coordinator and Head Track Coach at Liberty County High School in Bristol, FL,” Williams posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m beyond thankful for the opportunity to serve the student-athletes of that community. It truly was a blessing and a learning experience.”
While not going into detail about his decision to vacate the post four games into the 2025 Florida high school football season, Williams did extend thanks to the current members of the coaching staff.
“Thank you, Coach (Gerald) Tranquille and Liberty County,” he wrote. “During my time with Liberty County Schools not only did I have (the) opportunity to coach multiple sports, I served as a para professional at W.R. Tolar (K-8), where I work primarily assisting in kindergarten, to subbing across all subjects and grades, P.E., (and) middle school track - every role gave me purpose.”
Karlos Williams Struggled Off the Field During NFL Career
During the 2013 season, Williams helped Florida State capture the BCS national title, rushing 91 times for 730 yards and 11 touchdowns. He would remain at the school for one more season before entering the NFL Draft in 2015.
Williams was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round, playing one season where he ran for 517 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 carries.
A native of Davenport, Florida, Williams was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers before being released in 2016. He returned to professional football in 2020 with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL.
He was hit with multiple suspensions during his brief time in the NFL due to substance abue violations. The third, which came in 2017, was for one year.
Liberty County is 2-2, picking up a win over Franklin County back on September 12, 43-27. They lost to Blountstown and Port St. Joe, with the other win coming vs. Vernon, 45-0.
The Bulldogs are set to take on Sneads Friday night.