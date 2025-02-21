FHSAA 2025 Boys Basketball state semifinal and championship game schedule
The road to Lakeland is complete and now teams can officially book their trip to the RP Funding Center.
Starting on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) will tip-off the first of 21 games on tap.
FHSAA 2025 Boys Basketball State Semifinal and Championship Game Schedule
Tuesday, February 25
1A
Impact Christian Academy vs. Sagemont- 3:00 p.m.
Victory Christian Academy vs. North Tampa Christian- 7:00 p.m.
Championship Game- Thursday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, February 26
Class Rural
Graceville vs. Hawthorne- 3:00 p.m.
Fort White vs. Crossroad Academy- 7:00 p.m.
Championship Game- Friday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 27
Class 2A
Santa Fe Catholic vs. University Christian- 11:00 a.m.
First Baptist Academy vs. Riviera Prep- 3:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, March 1 at 3:00 p.m.
Friday, February 28
Class 3A
Cardinal Gibbons vs. Calvary Christian Academy- 1:00 p.m.
The Villages Charter vs. Andrew Jackson- 3:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 4
Class 4A
Ribault vs. Stranahan- 3:00 p.m.
Eustis vs. Gibbs- 7:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Thursday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, March 5
Class 5A
Leesburg vs. Ponte Vedra- 3:00 p.m.
St. Petersburg vs. Blanche Ely- 7:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Friday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 6
Class 6A
Charlotte (Punta Gorda) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas- 11:00 a.m.
Tocoi Creek vs. Evans (Orlando)- 3:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m.
Friday, March 7
Class 7A
Seminole (Sanford) vs. Columbus- 11:00 a.m.
Sarasota vs. Windermere- 3:00 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, March 8 at 1:00 p.m.
