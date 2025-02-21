High School

FHSAA 2025 Boys Basketball state semifinal and championship game schedule

All seven classifications are down to just four teams respectably. We will give you the matchups and game times for all 14 semifinal and seven championship games.

Ross Van De Griek

Columbus Explorers forward Cameron Boozer (12) is fouled by IMG Academy Ascenders forward Sadiq White Jr. (1) during the first quarter of the City of Palms Classic semifinal game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The road to Lakeland is complete and now teams can officially book their trip to the RP Funding Center.

Starting on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) will tip-off the first of 21 games on tap.

Tuesday, February 25

1A

Impact Christian Academy vs. Sagemont- 3:00 p.m.

Victory Christian Academy vs. North Tampa Christian- 7:00 p.m.

Championship Game- Thursday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26

Class Rural

Graceville vs. Hawthorne- 3:00 p.m.

Fort White vs. Crossroad Academy- 7:00 p.m.

Championship Game- Friday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 27

Class 2A

Santa Fe Catholic vs. University Christian- 11:00 a.m.

First Baptist Academy vs. Riviera Prep- 3:00 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Friday, February 28

Class 3A

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Calvary Christian Academy- 1:00 p.m.

The Villages Charter vs. Andrew Jackson- 3:00 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 4

Class 4A

Ribault vs. Stranahan- 3:00 p.m.

Eustis vs. Gibbs- 7:00 p.m.

Championship Game: Thursday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5

Class 5A

Leesburg vs. Ponte Vedra- 3:00 p.m.

St. Petersburg vs. Blanche Ely- 7:00 p.m.

Championship Game: Friday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

Class 6A

Charlotte (Punta Gorda) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas- 11:00 a.m.

Tocoi Creek vs. Evans (Orlando)- 3:00 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Friday, March 7

Class 7A

Seminole (Sanford) vs. Columbus- 11:00 a.m.

Sarasota vs. Windermere- 3:00 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 8 at 1:00 p.m.

