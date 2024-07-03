FHSAA announces Sunshine Cup All-Sports award winners
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has announced the 2023-24 winners of the Floyd E. Lay Sunshine Cup All-Sports Award Winners, based on a point system tied to each school's performance in each sport in the FHSAA State Series competition.
Separate awards were given for each classification and points are awarded as follows:
- State Championship: 20 points
- State Runner-up: 12 points
- State Semifinalist: 9 points
- 5th-8th Places: 6 points
- 9th-16th Places: 3 points
- Winning a Regional or District Championship: 2 points
- Level 1 student-athlete ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-.25 points per incident)
- Level 2 student-athlete ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-.5 points per incident)
- Level 3 student-athlete ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-.1 points per incident)
- Level 4 student-athlete ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-2.5 points per incident)
- Level 1 coach ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-1 point, plus .5 points for each $50 above initial fine
- Level 2 coach ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-1.5 points, plus .5 points for each $50 above initial fine
- Level 3 coach ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-2 points, plus .5 points for each $50 above initial fine
- Team-based violation (bench-clearing brawl, coach pulls team off field, etc.) (-3-5 points)
Winter Park came out on top in Class 7A, while St. Thomas Aquinas (6A), American Heritage Plantation (5A), Bolles (4A), Montverde Academy (3A), Oak Hall (2A) and Blountstown (1A).
Here are the point totals of the top 10 teams in each classification.
Class 7A
School
Boys Total
Girls Total
Overall Total
Winter Park
60.50
67.75
128.25
Doral Academy
47.25
74.25
121.50
Creekside
31.25
81.00
112.25
Lake Mary
41.75
65.75
107.50
Columbus (Miami)
95.25
0.00
95.25
Plant (Tampa)
31.00
63.00
94.00
Douglas (Parkland)
37.00
54.00
91.00
Windermere
48.00
37.00
85.00
Hagerty (Oviedo)
45.00
39.00
84.00
Jupiter
20.50
61.00
81.50
Class 6A
School
Boys Total
Girls Total
Overall Total
St. Thomas Aquinas
86.00
151.00
237.00
Ponte Vedra
73.75
140.00
213.75
Niceville
36.50
105.00
141.50
Pace
58.00
83.25
141.25
Nease (Ponte Vedra)
64.35
32.00
96.35
Fleming Island
69.75
26.35
96.10
Buchholz
66.00
25.75
91.75
Viera
39.00
44.75
83.75
New Smyrna Beach
33.25
46.00
79.25
Bloomingdale
23.00
53.00
76.00
Class 5A
School
Boys Total
Girls Total
Overall Total
American Heritage Plantation
69.00
98.00
167.00
Jesuit (Tampa)
134.75
0.00
134.75
Leesburg
59.00
54.00
113.00
Choctawhatchee
56.00
48.50
104.50
Barron Collier
45.25
46.00
91.25
Somerset Academy
59.00
11.50
70.50
Merritt Island
41.00
23.00
64.00
Naples
45.00
19.00
64.00
Belen Jesuit
59.00
0.00
59.00
Baker County
31.25
25.00
56.25
Class 4A
School
Boys Total
Girls Total
Overall Total
Bolles
111.00
78.00
189.00
Bishop Kenny
55.75
94.00
149.75
Suwannee
79.00
48.00
127.00
Guliver Prep
60.75
59.00
119.75
Bishop Moore
35.50
80.00
115.50
Lake Highland Prep
42.25
67.50
109.75
American Heritage (Delray Beach)
31.75
59.00
90.75
Holy Names
0.00
87.00
87.00
South Walton
36.50
43.00
79.50
Cardinal Gibbons
50.00
27.00
77.00
Class 3A
School
Boys Total
Girls Total
Overall Total
Montverde Academy
35.00
89.75
124.75
Benjamin
81.75
42.00
123.75
Berkeley Prep
53.25
47.75
101.00
Episcopal
37.50
61.00
98.50
St. Andrews
55.75
40.00
95.75
Providence
33.35
45.00
78.35
Holy Trinity
57.00
21.00
78.00
Bishop Verot
42.25
35.50
77.75
Kings Academy
21.00
44.00
65.00
Community School (Naples)
36.75
28.00
64.75
Class 2A
School
Boys Total
Girls Total
Overall Total
Oak Hall
18.00
50.00
68.00
True North
30.50
37.00
67.50
Evangelical Christian
5.00
54.00
59.00
University Christian
14.00
32.00
46.00
South Florida HEAT
17.00
29.00
46.00
Indian Rocks Christian
41.00
3.00
44.00
St. Johns Country Day
22.00
16.00
38.00
Cambridge (Tampa)
19.00
16.75
35.75
Miami Christian
16.00
19.00
35.00
Seacrest Country Day
0.00
33.00
33.00
Class 1A
School
Boys Total
Girls Total
Overall Total
Blountstown
29.10
29.00
58.10
Williston
36.25
19.25
55.50
Hawthorne
29.00
24.00
53.00
Jay
30.00
21.00
51.00
Trenton
19.25
30.00
49.25
Wewahitchka
13.00
23.00
36.00
Liberty County
3.00
29.00
32.00
Holmes County
8.50
23.00
31.50
Newberry
12.00
19.00
31.00
Baker
5.00
24.00
29.00