FHSAA announces Sunshine Cup All-Sports award winners

Winter Park captures the crown for Class 7A; St. Thomas Aquinas, American Heritage Plantation, Bolles, Montverde Academy, Oak Hall and Blountstown also win their classifications

Gary Adornato


Winter Park captured the Class 7A FHSAA Sunshine Cup title for the most points in all sports across the FHSAA State Series. / Jeff Gardenour

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has announced the 2023-24 winners of the Floyd E. Lay Sunshine Cup All-Sports Award Winners, based on a point system tied to each school's performance in each sport in the FHSAA State Series competition.

Separate awards were given for each classification and points are awarded as follows:

  • State Championship: 20 points
  • State Runner-up: 12 points
  • State Semifinalist: 9 points
  • 5th-8th Places: 6 points
  • 9th-16th Places: 3 points
  • Winning a Regional or District Championship: 2 points
  • Level 1 student-athlete ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-.25 points per incident)
  • Level 2 student-athlete ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-.5 points per incident)
  • Level 3 student-athlete ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-.1 points per incident)
  • Level 4 student-athlete ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-2.5 points per incident)
  • Level 1 coach ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-1 point, plus .5 points for each $50 above initial fine
  • Level 2 coach ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-1.5 points, plus .5 points for each $50 above initial fine
  • Level 3 coach ejection/unsportsmanlike conduct (-2 points, plus .5 points for each $50 above initial fine
  • Team-based violation (bench-clearing brawl, coach pulls team off field, etc.) (-3-5 points)

Winter Park came out on top in Class 7A, while St. Thomas Aquinas (6A), American Heritage Plantation (5A), Bolles (4A), Montverde Academy (3A), Oak Hall (2A) and Blountstown (1A).

Here are the point totals of the top 10 teams in each classification.

Class 7A

School

Boys Total

Girls Total

Overall Total

Winter Park

60.50

67.75

128.25

Doral Academy

47.25

74.25

121.50

Creekside

31.25

81.00

112.25

Lake Mary

41.75

65.75

107.50

Columbus (Miami)

95.25

0.00

95.25

Plant (Tampa)

31.00

63.00

94.00

Douglas (Parkland)

37.00

54.00

91.00

Windermere

48.00

37.00

85.00

Hagerty (Oviedo)

45.00

39.00

84.00

Jupiter

20.50

61.00

81.50

Class 6A

School

Boys Total

Girls Total

Overall Total

St. Thomas Aquinas

86.00

151.00

237.00

Ponte Vedra

73.75

140.00

213.75

Niceville

36.50

105.00

141.50

Pace

58.00

83.25

141.25

Nease (Ponte Vedra)

64.35

32.00

96.35

Fleming Island

69.75

26.35

96.10

Buchholz

66.00

25.75

91.75

Viera

39.00

44.75

83.75

New Smyrna Beach

33.25

46.00

79.25

Bloomingdale

23.00

53.00

76.00

Class 5A

School

Boys Total

Girls Total

Overall Total

American Heritage Plantation

69.00

98.00

167.00

Jesuit (Tampa)

134.75

0.00

134.75

Leesburg

59.00

54.00

113.00

Choctawhatchee

56.00

48.50

104.50

Barron Collier

45.25

46.00

91.25

Somerset Academy

59.00

11.50

70.50

Merritt Island

41.00

23.00

64.00

Naples

45.00

19.00

64.00

Belen Jesuit

59.00

0.00

59.00

Baker County

31.25

25.00

56.25

Class 4A

School

Boys Total

Girls Total

Overall Total

Bolles

111.00

78.00

189.00

Bishop Kenny

55.75

94.00

149.75

Suwannee

79.00

48.00

127.00

Guliver Prep

60.75

59.00

119.75

Bishop Moore

35.50

80.00

115.50

Lake Highland Prep

42.25

67.50

109.75

American Heritage (Delray Beach)

31.75

59.00

90.75

Holy Names

0.00

87.00

87.00

South Walton

36.50

43.00

79.50

Cardinal Gibbons

50.00

27.00

77.00

Class 3A

School

Boys Total

Girls Total

Overall Total

Montverde Academy

35.00

89.75

124.75

Benjamin

81.75

42.00

123.75

Berkeley Prep

53.25

47.75

101.00

Episcopal

37.50

61.00

98.50

St. Andrews

55.75

40.00

95.75

Providence

33.35

45.00

78.35

Holy Trinity

57.00

21.00

78.00

Bishop Verot

42.25

35.50

77.75

Kings Academy

21.00

44.00

65.00

Community School (Naples)

36.75

28.00

64.75

Class 2A

School

Boys Total

Girls Total

Overall Total

Oak Hall

18.00

50.00

68.00

True North

30.50

37.00

67.50

Evangelical Christian

5.00

54.00

59.00

University Christian

14.00

32.00

46.00

South Florida HEAT

17.00

29.00

46.00

Indian Rocks Christian

41.00

3.00

44.00

St. Johns Country Day

22.00

16.00

38.00

Cambridge (Tampa)

19.00

16.75

35.75

Miami Christian

16.00

19.00

35.00

Seacrest Country Day

0.00

33.00

33.00

Class 1A

School

Boys Total

Girls Total

Overall Total

Blountstown

29.10

29.00

58.10

Williston

36.25

19.25

55.50

Hawthorne

29.00

24.00

53.00

Jay

30.00

21.00

51.00

Trenton

19.25

30.00

49.25

Wewahitchka

13.00

23.00

36.00

Liberty County

3.00

29.00

32.00

Holmes County

8.50

23.00

31.50

Newberry

12.00

19.00

31.00

Baker

5.00

24.00

29.00

