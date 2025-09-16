Florida High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Florida high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Florida Top 25 (from within the FHSAA) is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 5A computer rankings, St. Thomas Aquinas.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Florida high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
FHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Chaminade-Madonna (3-1)
2. St. Petersburg Catholic (4-0)
3. Westminster Christian (4-0)
4. Impact Christian Academy (3-0)
5. True North Classical Academy (2-2)
6. Williston (2-1)
7. Fort White (2-2)
8. Palmer Trinity (1-1)
9. BridgePrep Academy of Village Green (1-1)
10. Frostproof (3-2)
11. Benjamin (1-3)
12. Taylor (1-2)
13. Edison (1-3)
14. Union County (1-2)
15. North Florida Educational Institute (1-2)
16. Somerset Prep (1-2)
17. Somerset Academy South Homestead (0-2)
18. FAMU (0-2)
19. P.K. Yonge (0-3)
20. Somerset Academy Key (0-5)
FHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. The Villages Charter (4-0)
2. Taylor County (4-0)
3. Lakewood (4-0)
4. West Nassau (4-0)
5. Killian (3-0)
6. Glades Central (4-0)
7. Fernandina Beach (4-0)
8. Freeport (4-0)
9. South Walton (3-0)
10. Umatilla (4-0)
11. Baldwin (4-0)
12. Carol City (3-1)
13. Astronaut (3-1)
14. Monsignor Pace (2-1)
15. Bradford (3-1)
16. Miami Springs (2-0)
17. South Sumter (3-1)
18. Somerset Academy Silver Palms (3-0)
19. Walton (2-1)
20. Gulliver Prep (2-1)
21. Cocoa (2-2)
22. Lake Placid (2-1)
23. Hallandale (2-1)
24. Westland Hialeah (2-2)
25. Ransom Everglades (2-2)
FHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Bay (4-0)
2. Raines (3-0)
3. Yulee (4-0)
4. Booker (3-1)
5. Northwestern (2-1)
6. Chamberlain (3-0)
7. Bayshore (3-1)
8. Weeki Wachee (3-1)
9. Eastside (3-1)
10. Satellite (4-0)
11. Nature Coast Tech (3-1)
12. Estero (3-1)
13. Miami Central (2-0)
14. Somerset Academy (3-2)
15. Jefferson (3-1)
16. West Florida (2-1)
17. Menendez (2-2)
18. Merritt Island (2-2)
19. Eau Gallie (2-2)
20. Tavares (2-1)
21. Central (3-1)
22. Lely (2-1)
23. North Marion (2-2)
24. Titusville (2-2)
25. Hernando (2-1)
FHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. St. Augustine (4-0)
2. Choctawhatchee (4-0)
3. Zephyrhills (4-0)
4. Columbia (4-0)
5. River Ridge (4-0)
6. Jensen Beach (4-0)
7. Dunbar (3-0)
8. Lake Wales (3-1)
9. Auburndale (2-1)
10. New Smyrna Beach (2-1)
11. Dillard (2-0)
12. Vanguard (3-1)
13. Hialeah (3-1)
14. South Fort Myers (3-1)
15. Naples (2-1-1)
16. Booker T. Washington (2-1)
17. Archbishop McCarthy (3-1)
18. Deltona (2-1)
19. Dr. Joaquin Garcia (3-1)
20. Gulf (2-1)
21. Jones (2-2)
22. Boynton Beach (2-2)
23. Port Charlotte (2-1)
24. Clearwater (2-2)
25. Arnold (1-2)
FHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1)
2. Riverdale (3-0)
3. Atlantic (4-0)
4. Milton (4-0)
5. Mater Academy Charter (4-0)
6. Edgewater (4-0)
7. North Miami (4-0)
8. Tampa Bay Tech (3-1)
9. Lakeland (2-1)
10. Chiles (3-0)
11. Cape Coral (4-0)
12. Parrish Community (3-1)
13. Gaither (3-1)
14. Coconut Creek (4-0)
15. Middleburg (4-0)
16. Fleming Island (3-1)
17. Matanzas (3-1)
18. Beachside (3-1)
19. Wesley Chapel (2-1)
20. Mosley (3-1)
21. Lincoln (2-1)
22. Mainland (2-1)
23. Martin County (3-1)
24. Winter Springs (3-1)
25. McArthur (2-1)
FHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Armwood (4-0)
2. Nease (4-0)
3. Oakleaf (4-0)
4. Buchholz (3-1)
5. Flanagan (3-0)
6. Lennard (4-0)
7. South Lake (3-1)
8. East Lake (3-1)
9. Palmetto (3-1)
10. Evans (3-1)
11. Southridge (2-1)
12. Mitchell (3-1)
13. Mandarin (3-1)
14. West Boca Raton (2-1)
15. Lake Howell (3-1)
16. Tocoi Creek (3-1)
17. Royal Palm Beach (4-0)
18. Osceola (3-1)
19. Forest (2-1)
20. Fletcher (3-1)
21. St. Cloud (3-1)
22. Tate (3-1)
23. West Broward (1-2)
24. First Coast (2-1)
25. Monarch (2-2)
FHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Vero Beach (4-0)
2. DeLand (4-0)
3. Boone (4-0)
4. Riverview (3-0-1)
5. Plant City (4-0)
6. Ocoee (4-0)
7. Lake Brantley (4-0)
8. Windermere (4-0)
9. Central (3-0)
10. Spruce Creek (3-0)
11. East Ridge (3-0)
12. Coral Gables (3-0)
13. West Orange (3-1)
14. Santaluces (2-1)
15. Hagerty (2-1)
16. Jupiter (4-0)
17. Sumner (3-1)
18. Venice (2-1)
19. Sarasota (3-1)
20. Harmony (3-1)
21. Goleman (2-1)
22. Alonso (3-1)
23. Strawberry Crest (3-1)
24. Wellington (1-0)
25. Lake Mary (2-2)