FHSAA extends Florida high school football season by one week

The high school football season will get an extra week due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton; District games must be completed by Nov. 7th

Providence wide receiver Noah Johnson (5) catches a pass in warm-ups before a high school football game against Christ's Church on October 12, 2024. Florida high school football teams now have an extra week to complete their regular season schedules thanks to a ruling on Monday by the FHSAA. / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What was being speculated around the state of Florida with regards to the high school football season became official on Monday afternoon. 

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) Executive Director Craig Damon announced in a press conference that the organization is extending the 2024 high school football season by one week, with all district games required to be finished by no later than Nov. 7th (Thursday) with the playoff brackets to be released on Nov. 9th (Saturday).

The postseason will begin the week of Nov. 14-16.

Pointing to the impacts on the 2024 season by a pair of hurricanes, in a two week span, Damon said the FHSAA recognized the need for extra time because the numerous game postponements and school closures caused by the extreme weather incidents. Florida was hit by both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton in back to back weekends. This decision by the FHSAA allows time for schools to complete their regular season schedules and required district games. 

The state championships will be uneffected and remain scheduled to be played at Florida International’s Pitbull Stadium, December 12-14.

