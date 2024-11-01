FHSAA officially announces Pitbull Stadium as home for the next three Florida football state championships
In about six weeks, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) will be hosting its annual football state championships at Florida International's Pitbull Stadium from December 11-14.
The association has now officially announced the location of the state championships as the big weekend in Miami looms ever closer.
The catch is Pitbull Stadium won't just be hosting the championships for one season. Throw in a couple more years as well, with the FHSAA officially tabbing the Miami venue for the 2025 and 2026 seasons as well.
“The FHSAA is excited about the upcoming Florida High School Class 1A-7A Football State Championships to be played at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami,” FHSAA Executive Director, Craig Damon said via the association's press release on Friday. “Creating opportunities for our student-athletes has been a top priority of ours and this facility will provide a unique and memorable football championship experience to all participating student-athletes and coaches, as well as their traveling fans. We could not be more grateful for Florida International University’s efforts in making these championships a reality for the student-athletes of the State of Florida.”
According to the release, specific classification timeslots have not been determined as of yet. However, game times in Miami are offcially set for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11th and 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. December 12th-14th.
