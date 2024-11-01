High School

FHSAA officially announces Pitbull Stadium as home for the next three Florida football state championships

The association made the official announcement just under two weeks away from the official start of the postseason

Andy Villamarzo

Courtesy of FIU

In about six weeks, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) will be hosting its annual football state championships at Florida International's Pitbull Stadium from December 11-14.

The association has now officially announced the location of the state championships as the big weekend in Miami looms ever closer. 

The catch is Pitbull Stadium won't just be hosting the championships for one season. Throw in a couple more years as well, with the FHSAA officially tabbing the Miami venue for the 2025 and 2026 seasons as well.

“The FHSAA is excited about the upcoming Florida High School Class 1A-7A Football State Championships to be played at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami,” FHSAA Executive Director, Craig Damon said via the association's press release on Friday. “Creating opportunities for our student-athletes has been a top priority of ours and this facility will provide a unique and memorable football championship experience to all participating student-athletes and coaches, as well as their traveling fans. We could not be more grateful for Florida International University’s efforts in making these championships a reality for the student-athletes of the State of Florida.”

According to the release, specific classification timeslots have not been determined as of yet. However, game times in Miami are offcially set for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11th and 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. December 12th-14th.

The FHSAA is close to completing a deal to play football state championships at Pitbull Stadium

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida