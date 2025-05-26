Final Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (5/26/2025)
The Florida high school softball season out of Sunshine State has concluded with the FHSAA state championships over in Soldiers Creek at Longwood, bringing some interesting results to end the 2025 campaign.
Claiming the No. 1 spot to end the season are the Doral Academy Firebirds, who capped an incredible season with a 1-0 victory over Pace out of the Florida Panhandle. Seven others teams were crowned state champions last week and we factor all of that into our final set of rankings.
Where does everyone around the state land on our last list of the spring?
Take a look at our final Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings of the 2025 season, as we see it.
Final Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (5/26/2025)
1. Doral Academy (31-1)
The Firebirds' only loss of the season came against Orange Beach (Alabama), but has rolled since then. Doral Academy capped a magical season with the Class 6A state championship, defeating Pace, 1-0.
2. Calvary Christian (30-1)
It was never a question if the Warriors would be in this spot at the end, but more so if they would complete the mission. Calvary Christian did so by winning the Class 2A state title, 6-4, over North Bay Haven.
3. Montverde Academy (27-3)
We know that the Eagles ended up dropping out of the postseason before states, but that doesn't eliminate the fact of how good this team was throughout the season. With the kind of wins they have under their belt, there's little doubt of Montverde Academy's greatness.
4. Inspiration Academy (23-6)
Making their way up the state rankings are the Lions and despite a 5-3 loss to Montverde Academy, combined with a win over Calvary Christian. The Lions defeated Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto to close out the season. Inspiration Academy's season has concluded.
5. Wellington (23-4)
The Wolverines became one of the state's hottest teams down the stretch and it was easy to see why they won it all in Class 7A, narrowly edging out Hagerty. Wellington reeled off 10 straight victories en route to a 6-5 victory over the Huskies over in Clermont.
6. Hagerty (24-7)
We can't act like a win over Lake Brantley coupled with reaching Florida's highest classification for softball didn't mean something. Though they ended up losing in the Class 7A final, Hagerty closed out 2025 as easily one of the state's best.
7. Lake Brantley (25-4)
We hate to really look too deep into losses against Calvary Christian and Montverde Academy, but the Patriots had won fourteen games in a row before losing to Hagerty in the playoffs. Lake Brantley proved themselves plenty worthy of this spot.
8. Pace (24-4)
It was heartbreak for the Patriots when they reached the Class 6A state championship game against top-ranked Doral Academy, losing by the narrowest of margins, 1-0. Despite some losses during the regular season, Pace redeemed themselves in the state playoffs.
9. Parrish Community (26-4)
Parrish Community saw its bid to win consecutive state championships upended by Pace in a 2-0 decision in a Class 6A state semifinal. The Bulls were not just one of the top teams on the South Suncoast, but in the state overall.
10. Western (20-6-1)
The Wildcats make a huge return into our final set of rankings as they were narrowly nipped by Hagerty in a 4-3 contest. Despite that result, Western proved that they needed to be re-inserted into our final list of teams.
11. Somerset Academy Silver Palms (24-6)
Let's stop playing ourselves: The Stallions should've been in our rankings sooner. Somer Academy ended up winning the Class 3A state championship without any doubt, defeating Eustis, 12-2, in five innings. That's pretty decisive.
12. Coral Springs Charter (23-4)
We have been high on the Panthers all season long and if not for a 4-3 loss to Somerset Academy Silver Palms, we could be talking about how Coral Springs Charter won another state title.
13. Winter Springs (24-8)
Another team that's making their debut into the rankings are the Bears after they edged out Niceville, 4-3, for the Class 5A state championship. There were signs throughout the season they could make a run, but beating a very good North Fort Myers team (see below) really made believers out of us.
14. North Fort Myers (20-8)
North Fort Myers' eight losses have come against Coral Springs Charter, Evangelical Christian, Fort Myers, Parrish Community (twice), North Port, Somerset Academy, respectively. Oh, the eighth and final one came against eventual Class 5A state champion Winter Springs in the semifinals.
15. North Bay Haven (25-4)
A early season victory over Wakulla in extra innings was a clear sign that the Buccaneers could make a deep run in Class 2A. North Bay Haven gave Calvary Christian all they could handle in a 6-4 loss in the 2A state championship game.
16. Fort Walton Beach (23-8)
When the Vikings upended Arnold, 4-3, in the region final round, thet signaled a chance for Fort Walton Beach to do something special. The Vikings ended up capping the spring with a 7-6 victory over Plantation American Heritage for the Class 4A state crown.
17. Niceville (22-7)
It wouldn't be fair to vault these other teams into the rankings, but not the Eagles for what they have done. Niceville made what looked like an improbable run to the finals, only to fall by a run to eventual 5A state champ Winter Springs.
18. Evangelical Christian (28-3)
The Sentinels ended rolling up 10 straight victories en route to winning it all in Class 1A, defeating Casselbery Geneva in a wild 17-14 affair. Evanelical Christian averaged 15 runs between the two games at states.
19. Plantation American Heritage (23-3)
There was little doubt that Plantation American Heritage had the talent to win it all in Class 4A. Finishing the task of taking it back home to South Florida was never going to be easy and the Patriots fell just short, 7-6, to Fort Walton Beach.
20. Eustis (23-5)
Eustis made its return into the state rankings a few weeks ago and for good reason, as they made a serious run to the Class 3A state championship game. The Panthers ended up falling in five innings, 12-2, to Somerset Academy Silver Palms.
21. Bloomingdale (19-8)
Whenever you have a pitcher like Natalie Cable heading to the mound, you've got yourself a chance to win any game on your schedule. The ace pitcher helped lead the Bulls to the Class 6A state semis, falling in eight innings, 5-4, to eventual champion Doral Academy.
22. Ocala Trinity Catholic (22-9)
The Celtics came scary close to beating Clearwater Calvary Christian for a chance to compete for the Class 2A state championship. Trinity Catholic fell , 6-5, to the Warriors in their bid for the state crown.
23. Wakulla (22-5-1)
One team that remained pretty consistent in our state rankings throughout the year was the War Eagles of Crawfordville. Their run towards competing for a state title in Class 3A was upended by Eustis in a 3-2 decision.
24. Dunedin (21-6)
Of all the other Pinellas County teams, besides Class 2A state champ Calvary Christian, it's Dunedin that ends up making the cut in our final rankings. The Falcons nearly claimed a spot in the Class 3A state championship, but ended up losing to Somerset Academy Silver Palms, 9-2.
25. Trenton (19-6)
We've got to give some love to the Class 1A state champion Togers as they easily cruised to a championship with a 11-1 drubbing of Century Northview. the Tigers were also dominant in a 9-2 win over Liberty County in the state semis.
On the bubble: Arnold, Bartow, Bishop Verot, Bozeman, Cardinal Gibbons, Clearwater, Creekside, Crystal River, East Lake, Eau Gallie, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Jupiter, Key West, Lake Wales, Lake Region, Mantanzas, Miami Christian, Mitchell, Mulberry, Navarre, North Florida Christian, Osceola, Park Vista, Palm Beach Gardens, Sarasota, Sebring, Steinbrenner, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sumner, West Broward, Westminster Christian
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi