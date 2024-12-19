Five Notable Florida High School Football Head Coaching Changes Since The 2024 Season Ended
It’s only been a few days since the Florida High School Athletic Association’s (FHSAA) football state championships ended over at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, but high school football head coaching openings are popping up faster than they can be filled.
A number of surprising vacancies/changes have popped up throughout the Sunshine State, with some playoff contenders are seeing their head coaches step away.
We’ve got a list down below of five notable job changes that have popped open throughout Florida since the season has ended, with already a couple of them being quickly filled:
Chiefland Indians
One of the top small school programs in all of Mid-Central Florida saw a familiar scene occur: Adam Gore stepping down as head coach. Gore had his third stint as the Indians’ lead man and stepped away after a successful 2024 campaign. The change comes as a surprise seeing the kind of team that will be returning next season for the Indians. According to the Gainesville Sun’s Noah Ram, Gore will be replaced by defensive coordinator Cliff Harrell.
Leesburg Yellow Jackets
Another Florida football program that had its head coach step down, but seemingly had a plan of who was going to replace the previous lead man was over at Leesburg. Frank Scott after one season at the helm has stepped down as head coach. Leesburg moved quickly to replace Scott and announced the appointment of former NFL’er Kenard Lang. Lang was a first round, No. 17 pick of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders and played in the league from 1997-2006. He comes in with previous head coaching experience at Evans, Jones and Wekiva, respectively.
Nature Coast Sharks
Known by many throughout the North Suncoast as 'Running Back University', the Sharks won a playoff game in Class 3A and reached the region semifinals, but are now on the search for a new head coach. Rob Kazmier stepped down after the season concluded, with the Sharks finishing with a 6-6 record. Nature Coast has arguably been one of Hernando County's top teams on an annual basis and has produced impressive talent at running back, including current NFL'er Matt Brieda.
Pensacola Catholic Crusaders
After 20 years associated with the program, Matt Adams has decided it’s time to step away. According to Pensacola News Journal’s Ben Greico, Adams announced his resignation as the Crusaders’ head coach. Adams, an alum of the school, has served as Pensacola Catholic’s lead man since 2017 and led the Crusaders to the Class 2S state semifinals last year.
Walton Braves
The Braves had themselves a tremendous 2024 campaign, but it ended up becoming the last for Keith White at the helm. According to a WJHG’s Scott Rossman, White is stepping down as Walton’s head coach, ending a 32-year coaching career. White in four seasons at the school led the Braves to 34-11 record along with four postseason appearances and one district championship.
Andy Villamarzo