Five-star junior Ryan Hampton Transfers from Dynamic Prep to DME Academy
One of the most talented high-school basketball players in the nation is on the move from one prep school basketball academy to another. Ryan Hampton is the younger brother of RJ Hampton, a former AAU star and the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Other Stops In His Career
Ryan, a 6-foot-7 small forward, spent his freshman year playing at Rockwall-Heath High School (TX). He began his sophomore season at South Central Prep (OK) before leaving mid-year to play for former NBA star Jermaine O'Neal's Dynamic Prep program out of Texas. They placed second in the prestigious Chipotle Nationals tournament, losing to the Boozer twins and Columbus (FL) in the finals.
Hampton's Highly Regarded As A Prospect
ESPN currently has Ryan Hampton ranked as the 6th best prospect in their ESPN60 Class of 2027 player rankings. 247Sports has him at No. 7, while Rivals slots him in the top-five. I personally think he has the most potential in the Class of 2027.
Breaking Down His Game
Hampton is an explosive open-court athlete with a decisive first step in the half-court. A wiry, long-armed wing with a knack for scoring at all three levels — he also contributes on the glass by snatching rebounds at their peak. With his wingspan being wider than most of his competition, he's a pest on the defensive end by swarming opponents to generate deflections, blocks and steals.
On the offensive end, his jump-shot is rapidly improving and becoming more consistent. His mid-range pull up game is his go to right now. When he gets to the rim off straight-line drives, he'll dunk it on the help defense sliding over in the paint.
Current Recruitment
As one of the most recruited players in the country regardless of class, he holds scholarship offers from the following programs: USC, Nebraska, Louisville, Kansas, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, NC State, Tennessee, Texas, Maryland, Texas A&M, Villanova, UNLV, Memphis, Indiana, Oklahoma State, LSU, TCU, SMU, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Auburn.
