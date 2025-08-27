High School

Five-star junior Ryan Hampton Transfers from Dynamic Prep to DME Academy

The five-star junior has left Dynamic Prep (TX) and enrolled at DME in Daytona Beach.

Nate Buss

Dynamic Prep guard Ryan Hampton (14) drives to the basket during the second quarter of the City of Palms Classic signature series championship game against the Bullis Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.
Dynamic Prep guard Ryan Hampton (14) drives to the basket during the second quarter of the City of Palms Classic signature series championship game against the Bullis Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most talented high-school basketball players in the nation is on the move from one prep school basketball academy to another. Ryan Hampton is the younger brother of RJ Hampton, a former AAU star and the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Other Stops In His Career

Ryan, a 6-foot-7 small forward, spent his freshman year playing at Rockwall-Heath High School (TX). He began his sophomore season at South Central Prep (OK) before leaving mid-year to play for former NBA star Jermaine O'Neal's Dynamic Prep program out of Texas. They placed second in the prestigious Chipotle Nationals tournament, losing to the Boozer twins and Columbus (FL) in the finals.

Hampton's Highly Regarded As A Prospect

ESPN currently has Ryan Hampton ranked as the 6th best prospect in their ESPN60 Class of 2027 player rankings. 247Sports has him at No. 7, while Rivals slots him in the top-five. I personally think he has the most potential in the Class of 2027.

Breaking Down His Game

Hampton is an explosive open-court athlete with a decisive first step in the half-court. A wiry, long-armed wing with a knack for scoring at all three levels — he also contributes on the glass by snatching rebounds at their peak. With his wingspan being wider than most of his competition, he's a pest on the defensive end by swarming opponents to generate deflections, blocks and steals.

On the offensive end, his jump-shot is rapidly improving and becoming more consistent. His mid-range pull up game is his go to right now. When he gets to the rim off straight-line drives, he'll dunk it on the help defense sliding over in the paint.

Current Recruitment

As one of the most recruited players in the country regardless of class, he holds scholarship offers from the following programs: USC, Nebraska, Louisville, Kansas, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, NC State, Tennessee, Texas, Maryland, Texas A&M, Villanova, UNLV, Memphis, Indiana, Oklahoma State, LSU, TCU, SMU, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Auburn.

Nate Buss
NATE BUSS

Founder of Nate Buss Hoop Talk, a brand platform promoting grassroots basketball on social media via viral highlights, scouting analysis and news graphics covering the elite high school and AAU scene since 2022 – totaling over 50 million views on X, Instagram and YouTube (follow @n8buss on socials). A former NCAA Division I basketball player at Winthrop University and 2021 March Madness participant – he was also an Assistant Coach at Southern California Academy (Los Angeles, CA) in 2022-23, coaching a dozen high-major DI recruits at the prep school level.

